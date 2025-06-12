Fresh Intel Claims Warriors & Jonathan Kuminga Trade Talks Reportedly Tied to Kevin Durant’s Decision

During last month’s end of season interview, Mike Dunleavy revealed his intention to re-sign Jonathan Kuminga, “As far as bringing him back next season, I think it’s something that we’re very interested in doing.” However, the GM knew that it will be easier said than done. Kuminga just finished the final year of his deal, making him a restricted free agent for the summer. That means he is free to join any interested team, unless Warriors decide to match the offer. But turns out, Kuminga’s future in Bay Area could depend on Kevin Durant’s decision amid the trade buzz.

According to veteran insiders Anthony Slater and Tim Kawakami, “The market dynamics are working in a way where it’s seeming to make sense for both Kuminga and the Warriors to come back together. Even if it’s an unpleasant partnership, a short-lived partnership that gets revisited in January, in February.” It’s looking likely that Dunleavy re-signs JK on a new contract, only to trade him later in the season.

The analyst continued, “The Durant domino really matters in the Kuminga, in really the NBA marketplace. The Durant domino is gonna matter a lot… If there’s somebody out there who doesn’t get Kevin Durant, Miami for example doesn’t get Kevin Durant, maybe that becomes the next thing they really start to explore and maybe Kuminga does find a contract out there. And then maybe the Warriors can figure out a creative way to get the type of return they want to give up Kuminga.” As of now, Durant is the most sought-after superstar in the market amid his trade rumors from Phoenix.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Per reports, teams including Miami, Philadelphia, and OKC are being considered as potential suitors. But if Pat Riley is unable to pull off the KD trade, he might use his available assets to seek other options in the market. That could open the door for Kuminga, who is a talented young star with significant upside. Since Jimmy Butler’s departure and their first-round playoffs exit, Heat needs to revamp their roster to return to title contention next season. And Kuminga could be the missing piece that gets them closer to that goal. If Miami makes him an offer, Warriors will have to either match it or let him go. But it will only be determined once the Durant situation is resolved. For now, the scenario is leaning more toward JK returning to Golden State for at least the start of next season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

NBA insiders predict Jonathan Kuminga’s next contract amid Warriors star’s high aspiration

Last summer, Kuminga and Warriors could not reach an extension agreement because there was a significant gap between what he expected ($35M) and what Dunleavy was willing to offer ($30M). Unfortunately, JK’s stock has gone down since then because of his underwhelming performance during the regular season and his lack of fit in the Warriors roster due to Butler’s addition. So, even if Dunleavy decides to bring him back, it will likely be on a significantly lower number.

via Imago Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Per insiders, “That’s what the next month’s gonna be about, finding the right number potentially there. You don’t wanna go too high because you don’t wanna become untradable. You wanna just play hard in negotiations, just dollar for dollar negotiations and there are luxury tax implications and there’s apron implications. But also, you don’t wanna go too low because it is your tradable salary potentially come the summer. If you still kind of wanna have like big ticket salary items to go get. So, there’s probably somewhere in the 20s that both sides can meet at.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to their estimation, it could be a three-year $75 million deal with a player option for his final year. Although the number might not be what Kuminga wants, it facilitates his aspiration of becoming a max player someday, “Kuminga still has eyes on being that max type player even if it doesn’t come to fruition now. If you have a three-year deal with a player option on the third year, if you do explode over the next two years, you get back in early and get that max deal.” Do you think Warriors should bring Kuminga back for next season?