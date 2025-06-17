Fresh Update on Kevin Durant Trade as Suns Shift Stance Amid Timberwolves Warning

Shams Charania made it clear in his report that Kevin Durant has three preferred destinations amid his escalating trade rumors – Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs. All three organizations are in constant conversation with the Suns, hoping to acquire the two-time champion. But there is a looming possibility that none of these franchises land Durant despite his clear desire of long-term commitment, as three wildcard teams could shock everyone with a last-minute move!

According to veteran reporter John Gambadoro, if the Heat, Rockets, and Spurs do not up their current offers, Suns will not trade Durant to either of those destinations. As much as the Phoenix team wants to respect KD’s preferences, they also hope to get some valuable assets in return that take them a step closer to their championship dream. And John’s update suggests that the current offers might not satisfy the Suns’ expectations.

So, where could Durant land if not for these three teams? Reports suggest that wildcards like Clippers, Raptors, and Timberwolves appear willing to roll the dice for a rental on Durant. Per Shams, 7-8 teams have approached the Suns to inquire about Durant so far. Of course, Timberwolves are one of them, who have had interest in the two-time champ since the February mid-season trade window. They have been in constant pursuit of KD despite his reported lack of interest in moving to Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Clippers also have Durant on their radar, as Gambadoro said last week, “I think the Clippers might have some interest as well.” Of course, they too are looking for a superstar ever since the departure of Paul George to potentially form a new Big Three with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Durant could be exactly what they need to get over the hump.

(Developing Story)