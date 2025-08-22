“Get My Sh*t Together”: Ayesha Curry Reveals How Key Aspect of Life Disappeared After Daughter Riley’s Birth

What happens when the bright lights of the NBA collide with the quieter, more complicated realities of family life? For Ayesha Curry, the answer wasn’t simple, but transformative. Her story is not just about being the wife of a superstar or the face of a lifestyle empire. It’s about the tug-of-war between identity, ambition, and motherhood, played out in real time under the shadow of Stephen Curry’s rise to very global fame.

She remembers the moment clearly. Draft night. The chaos, the uncertainty, and the whispers of where their life was headed. “It was exciting. Uh, I think initially when they called his name, we were like kicking each other under the table because nobody really knew where that was,” Ayesha recalled on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “But then the next morning we um we got on the plane to fly out to the Bay and have never looked back. And the vibes, the vibes in the Bay. Amazing. High. Yes. It’s so good. Everybody’s so creative. The culture is like rich.” But that rich culture doesn’t eliminate the sacrifices.

Ayesha admitted something that countless women often quietly grapple with. “Yes. Um to an extent. That was never presented in front of me that way. It just kind of had to be that way,” she said when asked if she had to pick between her career and her relationship. Life, as it often does, moved fast. Marriage, pregnancy, Riley’s arrival. The timeline left no pauses for her own dreams. “I didn’t even have time to think about what I wanted anymore,” she explained. “It’s so interesting. I spent my entire life like trying to work towards something and then it kind of just disappeared and I didn’t think twice about it.” Until she did.

After Riley turned one, something shifted. The role of mother… beautiful, fulfilling, exhausting, wasn’t the only identity Ayesha could hold. She wanted more. Needed more. “I love being a mom, but I love doing other things, too,” she said with conviction. “And I need to get my sh*t together and figure out what that looks like for myself now.”

This was no small admission. For Ayesha, it meant redefining her role not just in her family, but in the world. She became more than a fixture courtside at Oracle or Chase Center. She carved her lane in food, television, publishing, and business. Cookbooks, restaurants, product lines, a seat at the table of cultural influence, and her ventures became proof that the shift she spoke about was no fleeting thought.

Ayesha’s balance in the Curry dynasty

Balancing ambition with a partner whose career demands near-constant travel, physical tolls, and media scrutiny is its own sport. Stephen Curry’s path to four championships and two MVPs with the Golden State Warriors didn’t happen in isolation. Ayesha’s sacrifices at home provided stability for the chaos of NBA life. But the reverse became true as well: Steph’s stability allowed Ayesha to take risks outside the home. Their dynamic is a blueprint of modern partnership. Which also reminds of Savannah James putting her needs on the back seat so that her family’s needs could be the passenger princess. The subtext, though?

Every move the Currys make has ripple effects. Stephen Curry’s decision to stay with Golden State was bigger than basketball, as it was also about keeping their family rooted in a community that gave both of them room to thrive. Ayesha’s ventures became extensions of the Curry brand, influencing how the NBA power couple is perceived. And well, Stephen Curry never holds himself back while acknowledging those struggles and achievements of Ayesha.

So much so, Curry, in his Players’ Tribune article, back in 2018, said of Ayesha Curry: “And for the last seven years, I’ve been lucky to be married to another incredible and fiercely principled woman, in Ayesha — who is both a successful business owner and the most amazing mother to our three kids.” But more than branding, there’s impact.

Ayesha’s honesty about identity, self-worth, and ambition resonates with women across industries. She speaks to the push-pull many feel but few articulate. And when she says she needed to “get my sh*t together,” it’s not resignation. How could it be? It’s reclamation. It’s a woman with options deciding to take them. In a league dominated by narratives about points, contracts, and legacies, Ayesha Curry’s narrative runs parallel. It’s about reinvention and refusing to let motherhood erase ambition. And if history has shown us anything about the Currys, it’s that when they decide to build, they build dynasties, on and off the court.