Giannis Antetokounmpo Faces Big Life Decision After Silent Approval to Damian Lillard’s Move

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been unable to stay off the internet this summer. Last month, his friendly banter with wife Mariah left the hoop community in splits as the couple discussed if the Bucks star should start live streaming. While Giannis made a desperate plea to Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed to help him enter their world, the wifey reminded him of their four kids and the countless responsibilities that come with them.

Understanding the concern, The Greek Freak let go of the idea of starting his own streaming channel but fulfilled his wish by collaborating with IShowSpeed a few days later. And everyone thought that’s that. But turns out, Giannis’ itch did not end there as he was back on Instagram Live today. Surprisingly, this time, it was Mariah who initiated the move and put her husband in the spotlight in front of his 16.1 million followers.

Clearly, Giannis did not want to be seen by the world in this moment and urged his wife to “Please, get out of the live.” However, Mariah kept laughing at the situation and replied, “No, this will motivate you. After what you just put us through.” Turns out, the couple was trying to catch a cockroach in their closet and getting on a live stream was Mariah’s way to motivate her husband. “Babe, please help me. For real. Babe, the whole world is watching.” Giannis remarked. Yes, over 26,000 people were witnessing the couple’s banter and the two-time MVP’s struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Giannis realized that Mariah was using his phone to live stream, his frustration only escalated. “I’m done with you. I’m saying this, I want a divorce. I swear to God, I’m not playing with you.” The former champ remarked, facing a major life decision. Of course, this was clearly a playful banter.

AD

(Developing Story)