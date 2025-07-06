Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins Kevin Durant in Blockbuster Trade Proposal Amid Ending Family’s 7-Year Wait

The Bucks have made some big moves this summer. Of course, the most shocking one was waiving Damian Lillard to facilitate the addition of veteran big man Myles Turner. But amid this major roster shakeup, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee remains uncertain. While the Greek Freak is yet to finalize his decision, a bold trade proposal sees him joining forces with Kevin Durant in Houston.

Well, the Rockets have gone all-in on their championship pursuit this summer with the blockbuster addition of KD. But what if the Slim Reaper cannot get them over the hump next season? In that scenario, media veteran Colin Cowherd believes the Rockets could further strengthen their roster by acquiring Giannis. “Sengun, an All-Star for Giannis. Jabari Smith, who’s gonna back up KD this year and five unprotected first round picks and maybe a deep bench rotational player. Now, its KD, Amen Thompson, Giannis, and other young guys.” Per Colin’s trade proposal:

Rockets receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks receive: Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith, five unprotected first round picks (and possibly a bench player)

Surely, this move would boost the Rockets to immediate title contention, with Giannis and Durant leading the charge. They would be elite on offense, with both former MVPs capable of averaging 30+ points throughout the season. But where the Rockets would truly thrive is their defense. Apart from Giannis and KD, two of the best two-way players in the league, they would also have Amen, who made the All-Defensive First team this season. The youngster averaged 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks. His dominant form continued in the playoffs, averaging 15.7 points and nearly seven rebounds. Their Big Three would be nearly impossible to beat.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee would be set for the future, with the addition of Sengun. He just finished a breakout season in Houston, averaging 19.1 points and over ten boards, getting his first All-Star nod. Per Cowherd, “If I’m Milwaukee, I get Sengun’s gonna be a 24 point a game guy for next eight years. He’s really a beautiful player.” Moreover, the plethora of future draft picks would be perfect for their rebuild. Seems like a win-win situation for both organizations.

While the hoop community continues to cook up dream scenarios, Giannis is busy spending some quality time with his family.

Giannis Antetokounmpo busy vacationing in Greece as veteran insider reveals timeline for Bucks decision

Seemingly unbothered by his uncertain future, Giannis is spending his offseason in Greece. He, along with his wife and four children, were recently spotted having dinner and taking a stroll in the old port of Chania. Turns out, this is the Bucks star’s first time returning to this area in seven years. The last time he was there was in August 2018, with his brothers. So, the drought is finally over.

As for his final decision amid trade buzz, veteran insider Ramona Shelburne claimed, “My sense is, just from conversations around the league, I don’t think anything will be decided on his end until August, September. Whether he goes or stays, that kind of decision doesn’t come until late in the summer.”

While there were initial speculations that he could get traded before draft night, latest reports suggest that Giannis is closely assessing Bucks’ offseason moves and will likely finalize his decision close to regular season tip-off. Sure enough, there are several potential suitors trying their best to land the former champ. And now, Rockets could join that pursuit if Cowherd’s bold trade proposal intrigues them. What do you think about the potential Giannis-Durant duo?