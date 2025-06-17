Giannis Antetokounmpo Loves This Explicit Stephen Curry Reference as Bucks Future Confession Emerges

There’s something strangely poetic about watching greatness admire greatness. Not in the way fans do, from afar, but in the way only elite athletes truly can. Up close, in the locker room, in the unspoken language of basketball IQ. When Doc Rivers lit up while talking about Stephen Curry’s game during his recent appearance on the Bill Simmons podcast, it was more than just coach speak. It was reverence. And somewhere in the locker room, Giannis Antetokounmpo was grinning.

“I’m going to watch Steph Curry play every day, every chance I get,” Rivers said. “He’s going to do something extraordinary… one of my favorite stats in NBA history: the year Steph won the MVP, his first title, he had the ball in his hands 47% less than the year before. That’s coach’s p—.”

In that 2014–15 MVP season, Curry averaged 23.8 points and 7.7 assists, and shot a blistering 44.3% from deep. But what stunned coaches like Doc Rivers wasn’t just the numbers. It was how he did it. Curry had the ball in his hands significantly less than he did the season before, yet remained the most lethal offensive weapon in basketball. That 47% drop in ball-handling?

It didn’t weaken his impact. It amplified it. Off-ball screens, relocations, decoy cuts, you name it. It was ballet and blitzkrieg all at once. “Coach’s p—,” as Rivers called it, was no exaggeration.

And yes. He actually called it coach’s p—. And according to Rivers, Giannis eats that up. “Giannis and a couple guys just love it… They’ll say it now to the bench, ‘Make sure that’s on the merl, that’s coach’s p—.’” If you ever wanted a window into how the game’s elite view each other, here it is. A two-time MVP giddy over Curry’s off-ball movement and brainy shot creation. And more than that, it’s a reminder that Giannis doesn’t just dominate, he’s a genius who studies domination. The most wholesome part of it all, though?

Giannis and Steph’s connection goes deeper than casual admiration, people. It’s rooted in genuine and safe to say, public respect. In 2022, Giannis named Curry the game’s best player, explaining: “the best player in the world is the person that’s the last man standing… do I believe I’m the best? No… I believe the best… is Steph Curry. Curry, caught off guard, shook his head with a smile and replied, “I was thinking the same thing about him last year coming off their run… I appreciate the respect of your peers.”

What started as sincere praise has now grown into an unspoken bond between MVPs, an acknowledgment born from witnessing each other’s championship moments up close. Cute, no?

Doc’s admiration wasn’t just about the Warriors guard, though. “You can watch him play, LeBron in his heyday… you would pay to watch him play. Giannis, you would pay. You just would go, what are they going to do tonight? But it’s not a long list.”

In the rarefied air of those named, Giannis is not only present but animated. And for a Bucks team trying to turn the page after a chaotic season, that animation is everything. But there’s more.

Giannis, film, and future faith

Doc didn’t stop at praise. Nope. He pulled the curtain back on Giannis’ mindset and what it means for Milwaukee’s future. “I love the group,” Rivers said. “Giannis is one of those like Kevin Garnett superstars—you can coach him hard but he’s fun to coach… that gave me life again. I needed that.”

For a franchise still reeling from a season of missed expectations, coaching changes, and playoff heartbreak, that “life” is gold. Rivers noted the balance this roster is building toward. “We just got a bunch of grown-ups,” he said. “We have young guys—AJ Green, Gary Trent Jr.—but then we have older guys. I had lunch with Brook yesterday… You can’t get enough of those guys.”

And this, right here, is the vision. A mix of vets and youth. Of hard-nosed experience and rising energy. Rivers even pointed to the Oklahoma City Thunder, shouting out the addition of Alex Caruso, the GOAT, as Chet Holmgren calls him, as a blueprint. “Caruso won Game 4 for them… singlehandedly willed them to that game. That’s that veteran leadership.”

So when Doc talks about building something real in Milwaukee, with Giannis fully bought in, consider it a warning. A warning to the league that this team might be far from finished. Giannis averaged 33.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, and 6.6 assists during the 2025 postseason before the Bucks’ exit, but numbers don’t fully explain his evolution. The curiosity, the fire, the obsession with the details. That’s what matters. That’s what makes “coach’s p—” more than just a joke in the film room.

The Bucks have their cornerstone locked in. He’s watching Steph. He’s nodding at Caruso. And he’s learning and leading all at once. So, when a generational talent gets that locked in? Good luck stopping what comes next.