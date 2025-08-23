Giannis Antetokounmpo Performs Major Ritual Ahead of His Sacrifice in EuroBasket 2025

The Greek national team faces particular challenges at EuroBasket 2025, with aging veterans and limited emerging talent creating urgency for this tournament. Giannis recognizes this might be the final opportunity for key teammates to achieve international success together after near-misses in previous competitions.

Before every major event with Greece, he makes sure his teammates are reminded of what togetherness looks like. It is not about speeches or locker room chants, but something far more tangible. Each time the team gathers for a run at history, Giannis leaves a small mark that sparks conversation about what is coming.

This week, the gesture returned. @hellenicbf posted on Instagram that “Giannis Antetokounmpo for one more year was… true to his habit just before the departure of the National team for a big event.” Every player and staff member received a pair of Giannis Freak 7 “Night Shift” sneakers, a special edition release featuring glow-in-the-dark outsoles and a black and infrared finish. The caption added that his wish was for teammates to be “well-dressed and to give a boost to the great effort at EuroBasket 2025.”

The Night Shift edition sneakers feature innovative design elements specifically suited for international competition with responsive Nike Air Zoom cushioning for FIBA-style play. This marks the third consecutive year Giannis has maintained this tradition.