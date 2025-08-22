Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Family Member Makes Crucial Commitment Over Change In Plans for Bucks Star

Greece’s EuroBasket warmups have been a story of both excitement and tension. Fans noticed early on that their biggest star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, was missing. His absence wasn’t due to an injury, but due to unpaid insurance complications that has put the Bucks in a tough spot. Without full coverage, Milwaukee risked losing their franchise cornerstone to potential injury. That shadow hung heavy over Greece’s games, as many wondered if the team could handle the competition without its brightest star. But once Giannis stepped back onto the court, the narrative shifted.

When Giannis finally suited up against Latvia in the Acropolis Tournament, the energy inside the arena was electric. He wasted no time, opening with seven straight points and reminding everyone why he’s considered one of the world’s most dominant players. In just 10 minutes of the first half, he tallied 20 points and eight rebounds, helping Greece grab a 61-45 halftime lead. Latvia tried to claw back in the second half, but Giannis was unstoppable, finishing with 25 points and 10 rebounds in only 15 minutes.

The win was a statement of intent. But his earlier absence did raise a question about the pressure that would fall upon his teammates in his absence, or if he couldn’t carry the load.

That’s where his brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, stepped in with perspective. When asked about the optimism surrounding Greece, he responded clearly: “Yes, there is. Well, I think for us there is always optimism. We will never say that we go into the tournament and we are not confident. We have confidence this year too. As I said before, we have a lot of good players with a lot of talent, that play as a team. I believe that this year we have a chance to win something.”

Later, the conversation turned personal, with Kostas addressing his own role if Giannis couldn’t play at the five. His answer revealed both pressure and determination: “I definitely, definitely feel it. Well, as I said before, I’ve come here to show my best and I’ve come here to help the team as much as I can. What you said about me is very important, that I have come here and I am one of the top 5, and that the team, how do you say it now, I forget the word, relies on me, the team relies on me, I hope I can help them.”

As his brother’s availability continues to be undecided, Kostas looks ready to step up. The plan may have been to plat in the tournament right from the start. However, Greece fans may rest better knowing that Kostas is fit and ready to fire.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s slap sparks debate as Perkins and Frye react

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be known for his dominance on the court, but recently, it was his off-ball actions that stole headlines. Footage showed him slapping the back of his Greek teammate Giannoulis Larentzakis’ head during warmups, sparking reactions across social media. While the two have a long history together on the national team, the moment had fans and analysts debating whether it was harmless fun or something that crossed the line.

On the “Road Trippin’” podcast, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins did not hold back. “Giannis got me f—ked up. He would have had me f—ked up. We would have got our feet hot. Straight up. Win, lose, or draw. There’s no way you go slap me in the back of the head. That wasn’t — that ain’t playing,” Perkins said. Known for protecting teammates during his 14-year career, he made it clear retaliation would have followed if it were him.

Channing Frye, the show’s co-host, took a different angle, comparing the slap to an old-school family reaction. “I just have not seen somebody get smacked like that since… Hey, you know, you be loud at church and your grandma just gonna look, be like, ‘Lord…’ Like, oh, I don’t know what would warrant that. Like, what?” Frye said. Still, he admitted he would expect an apology if it had happened to him.

Reports suggest Giannis and Larentzakis have that kind of playful dynamic, built over years of playing together. After all, the two have been teammates since 2013. Yet, to outsiders, the clip shows how even a lighthearted act from Giannis can fuel conversations far beyond the court.