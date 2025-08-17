Giannis Antetokounmpo Update: When Will Bucks Star Play for Greece Before EuroBasket 2025?

There’s a certain drama in waiting. You know the feeling… the crowd buzzing before the lights go down, the stage still empty, and the headliner nowhere in sight. That’s been Greece this summer with tickets sold, spotlight ready, but their superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, still warming up behind the curtain. And the question on everyone’s mind? When does the Greek Freak finally step onto the court before EuroBasket 2025?

For weeks, Greece tuned up with exhibitions. They ran sets, tested rotations, and even looked sharp in flashes. But every highlight was shadowed by one glaring absence. Giannis trained, yes, but away from full contact, his status in limbo thanks to a paperwork tug-of-war between the Milwaukee Bucks and FIBA’s insurance policy. Saturday, August 16, finally broke the drought. Giannis joined full practice with the national team. Cameras caught the smiles, the energy shift, and suddenly, the waiting game felt like it was nearing its end.

According to reports, the Bucks delayed written permission, dragging the process well into August. The reasoning was as financial as it was protective. FIBA’s insurance does not fully cover Giannis’ massive NBA contract, leaving Milwaukee exposed if their star were to get hurt. And so, the standoff. Meanwhile, Greek fans chanted, and the media speculated. Now, with clearance granted, Giannis is expected to play on August 20 against Kristaps Porzingis and Latvia in the Akropolis Tournament. Italy (22/8) and France (24/8) follow before EuroBasket officially tips off in Cyprus on August 28.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Back in December 2024, Giannis stated, “EuroBasket is still far off. I’m excited and hope to be healthy to compete. I really want to be there. But I want to focus on actions, not words. Let’s get healthy, regroup, and then do something great. We have an incredible group, all winners. We know what we need to do – now let’s go do it on the court.”

AD

His presence transforms Greece instantly. Without him, they’re scrappy. With him, they’re contenders. Group C won’t be easy with Italy, Spain, Bosnia, Georgia, and host Cyprus all looming, but with Giannis, the fear factor spikes. The knockout stage in Riga is no longer just a dream. It’s an expectation. Yet, this isn’t just about basketball logistics.

via Imago Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It’s about control. It’s about trust, or lack thereof, between an NBA franchise clinging to its superstar and a nation that sees him as a symbol. Greek insider Nikos Papadogiannis put it bluntly: “There may be a need for some form of apology or player intervention if things go wrong.” The Bucks want protection. Greece wants its leader. Giannis, as always, wants to play. “I am always ready to play for the national team,” he told Athletiko. The sentiment is pure, but the machinery around him isn’t.

How Giannis’ time with Greece affects the Bucks and his career

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off yet another playoff collapse. Damian Lillard is gone. Myles Turner is in. Coaches have been shuffled, draft picks depleted, and whispers of a Giannis trade are louder than ever. Horst has repeatedly discussed the team’s ongoing efforts to build a championship contender around Giannis, showing his commitment to keeping Giannis at the center of the team’s plans.

“We’ve done everything, I’ve done everything within my human possible power this offseason… to give Doc and Giannis [and the rest of the Bucks team] every chance that they can to win every night.” Said Horst per Eric Nehm, but reports suggest New York is circling and February could bring drama.

For now, Giannis starts the season in Milwaukee. But what about beyond? He hasn’t committed to an extension. He hasn’t shut down rumors. What he’s doing, though? Watching. Statistically, Giannis is still otherworldly.

via Imago Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists in 2025. At 30, he looks closer to peak than decline. And yet, Milwaukee’s maneuvering paints a different picture, like a team bracing for the inevitable, waving a financial white flag with Lillard’s stretched contract and hedging bets on role players who may or may not fit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Allen Sliwa said it outright: “Bucks and Giannis aren’t any closer to winning an NBA championship. I think those days are over.” If that’s true, what’s keeping him in Wisconsin? The family card always looms large.

Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex, who, well, are the basketball version of a traveling band. On the Thanalysis Show, Thanasis asked, “Is there any possibility we ever play on the same team?” Giannis answered, “Yes, why not? Worst-case scenario, we go back to Philatelicos and play there.” That’s more than sentiment. It’s his north star. Rings matter, yes. So does legacy. But blood? For Giannis, it’s everything. And Milwaukee knows it can’t compete with that kind of pull forever. For Milwaukee, every Greek minute carries risk.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They’ve already seen what happens when an overextended Giannis limps into spring. They know how quickly a season can derail. That’s why this saga was so tense. The Bucks see him as their lifeline, yet their actions (insurance fights, roster reshuffles, financial gymnastics) betray a team less confident about the future.

If Giannis dominates EuroBasket, it strengthens his leverage. If he struggles or gets hurt, it validates Milwaukee’s paranoia. Either way, it sets the tone for an NBA season already trembling on uncertainty. And so the waiting ends. Giannis is here, finally practicing, finally suiting up. For Greece, it’s a jolt of belief. For Milwaukee, it’s a clenched jaw. And for the rest of us? It’s classic theater, the kind you don’t want to miss.