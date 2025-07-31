Girlfriend Jordyn Woods Swells With Pride After Karl-Anthony Towns’ Hall of Fame Announcement

Karl-Anthony Towns is going into the Hall of Fame. You read that right! No, the NBA didn’t just suddenly change its rule of waiting four full seasons after a player’s retirement to induct them. Instead, KAT has been announced as one of the six inductees in the 2025 class of the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. And his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, is ecstatic about it.

UK Athletics made the announcement on Wednesday: “A more than worthy member of the @ukathletics Hall of Fame, @karltowns.” Rejoicing at her boyfriend’s massive accomplishment, Jordyn shared the news on her IG story with a heartfelt message, “Big time!! So proud.” She even threw in a GOAT emoji for Towns.

While KAT followed the one-and-done route in college like most top prospects, that one season in Kentucky was enough to make a lasting impact. As their second leading scorer and leading rebounder, he led the Wildcats to the number 1 national ranking with a 38-1 record. They also became the first team in NCAA history to go undefeated in the first 38 games. Their only loss was to Wisconsin in the Final Four.

Of course, Towns played a massive role in Kentucky’s success, averaging 10.3 points and nearly seven rebounds. Not too shabby for a freshman. Although his team was stacked with future NBA stars, including Devin Booker and Trey Lyles, KAT played like a man among boys.

He was a consensus Second-Team All-American, SEC Freshman of the Year, NCAA Regional Most Outstanding Player, and this is just scratching the surface. A Hall of Fame career indeed! No wonder Jordyn deemed him the GOAT.

KAT will officially be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on September 12-13. Joining him would be five other Kentucky legends—Makayla Epps, Abbey Cheek-Ramsey, Sonia Hahn, Doug Flynn, and Josh Hines-Allen. Elite company for Towns. And maybe someday, the big man will earn the same honor in the NBA. And if he does, Towns can thank KD for his early prophetic belief.

Kevin Durant once claimed Karl-Anthony Towns will become a Hall of Famer

Well, Towns is no stranger to his name being immortalized. Merely four years ago, he was inducted into his alma mater, St. Joseph’s High School’s Athletics Hall of Fame. Turns out, KAT was a winner since he was a kid, as he led St. Joseph’s to three consecutive state titles before taking his talents to Kentucky. His number 44 hangs in the high school’s rafters.

Now, being inducted into the University of Kentucky’s HOF further adds to his basketball legacy. And KAT is immensely proud of the program he was a part of. “It’s a brotherhood, (John Calipari) really made it a brotherhood, we really look out for each other, you always want to see each other do well. That brotherhood is no joke at Kentucky. When you go to the University of Kentucky, you truly are stepping into a family you’ll have for life,” he once remarked.

Sure enough, Towns’ mindset has carried over to the NBA, and he has solidified himself as one of the best Centers in the league. Many deem him the best shooting big man in history. The former number one pick is currently in his prime and has made two straight Conference Finals appearances. If this growth continues, it won’t be long before he proves Kevin Durant right. “He’s going to be a Hall of Famer in this league,” KD boldly claimed in an interview when KAT was still a rookie, predicting a bright future for the Kentucky product.

With five All-Star appearances, continuous playoff success, and an impressive physical transformation, the seven-footer is surely heading in the right direction. As such, the idea of Karl-Anthony Towns being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame after he retires is not too far-fetched. Do you agree?