Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga Backed Into Corners as 2 NBA Teams Receive Damning News, Says Insider

Despite the offseason inactivity, the Golden State Warriors managed to make headlines. And most of them were surrounding one player: Jonathan Kuminga. Even after three years in the system, his place in the rotation still feels unsettled. His camp wants a deal in the $25 to $30 million range. But with the Warriors’ payroll already pushing $171 million, that ask isn’t just bold, it’s risky. Can they meet that number without sacrificing other veteran pieces like De’Anthony Melton or Al Horford?

That question became even more urgent after The Athletic asked 16 NBA execs about Kuminga’s value. Most priced him between $17 and $25 million annually. One scout noted, “McDaniels is great in his role, but J.K. is more talented and has higher upside if he ever can hit.” On Locked On Warriors, Matt Kolsky admitted, “It has kept them from doing literally anything this offseason.” Then came the kicker: “If he takes the qualifying offer… he’s gone for nothing and you can’t trade him.” That’s a dangerous corner both sides seem unwilling to step away from.

Chuck Walter offered a stark reality check: “The leverage that he has is leverage in screwing the Warriors, not necessarily leverage that’s going to help his career.” But Kolsky saw it differently. He suggested Kuminga’s leverage comes from mutual risk, not mutual gain. Still, Golden State’s front office remains split. While GM Mike Dunleavy reportedly believes Kuminga should’ve never been benched, Kolsky noted, “There is a divide inside the building on what the best path forward with this guy is.”

And now, after over a month of stalled talks and lukewarm trade options, the Warriors seem fully dug in. Reports say Sacramento offered $63 million over three years, plus Malik Monk and a pick. But Golden State reportedly wanted more specifically an unprotected pick. The Suns were also linked, but no deal materialized. Why? Because Golden State refused to settle. They want value, or they’re keeping him. And that stance has left Kuminga boxed in with no real exit.

He’s a restricted free agent, meaning teams can’t sign him directly. Sign-and-trades are the only way out, but the Warriors don’t like any on the table. Even the Kings’ offer didn’t tempt them. Instead, they’re standing firm on either their short-term offer or the qualifying offer. Both come with strings, including a demand that Kuminga waive his right to block a trade. So the standoff continues. And with the deadline far off, there’s no urgency, just growing tension, and a 22-year-old stuck in the middle.

Inside the rift between Jonathan Kuminga and Steve Kerr that’s holding the Warriors hostage

Jonathan Kuminga’s standoff with the Warriors is more than just about money. According to Shannon Sharpe, the root of his frustration runs deeper. On Nightcap, Sharpe said, “They stunted that man’s growth.” He argued that Steve Kerr’s coaching decisions led Kuminga to question his place in the system. The young forward believes he was overlooked in favor of veterans, especially during moments when he had shown flashes of dominance. And that emotional rift might be the true reason he wants out.

Steve Kerr has defended his rotations, but his actions have sent a different message. During the playoffs, Kuminga sat while veterans like Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Stephen Curry carried the minutes. Kerr only expanded Kuminga’s role when Curry suffered a hamstring injury. Even then, he labeled Kuminga’s style as “ball-dominant.” But in those final four games, Kuminga posted 24.3 points per game on 55.4% shooting. That kind of efficiency should have earned trust, not skepticism.

Reports say the Warriors offered Kuminga a two-year, $45 million deal. He turned it down. Shams Charania reported that the 22-year-old is looking for $30 million annually and wants a sign-and-trade to Sacramento. The Kings can offer him a starting role, according to Marc J. Spears. Yet Golden State has not seen any proposal that meets their standards. As the wait drags on, the relationship between coach and player grows colder, making a resolution feel even farther away.

Meanwhile, the Warriors remain stuck. They reportedly have verbal deals with Al Horford, Gary Payton II, and De’Anthony Melton. But those can’t be finalized until the Kuminga situation clears up. His contract holds the key to their next moves. Until then, the Warriors are paused, torn between potential and principle.