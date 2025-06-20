Warriors Await Kevin Durant Trade Decision as Insider Reveals 5 Offseason Targets

Warriors are stuck in limbo. They have a massive looming decision regarding the uncertain future of Jonathan Kuminga, which could determine the fate of the franchise. Well, the forward just finished the final year of his contract and is set to become a restricted free agent. Speculations are that Mike Dunleavy is looking for a sign and trade, and five key stars could be on his radar. But the GM cannot go all in on his pursuit until the Kevin Durant dilemma is resolved.

Of course, KD is the biggest trade target this summer and multiple teams are battling to acquire the two-time champ. Until his destination is finalized, Warriors are limited in their options for Kuminga because most front offices are saving their assets for Durant. Even the Bay Area team is part of Slim Reaper’s pursuit.

That’s why veteran insiders Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson, and Tim Kawakami believe that Warriors’ summer depends on the Durant domino, “Durant, at least initially because it impacts Kuminga. Kuminga is their summer in a lot of ways. Durant is that trade domino.” They shared a similar sentiment on their podcast last week, “The Durant domino really matters in the Kuminga, in really the NBA marketplace.” While the KD uncertainty continues, the analysts had five potential targets for Warriors that could boost them to title contention. Surprisingly, four of them from the same team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m very curious about Boston’s eventual direction here. There’s desire to shed salary.” The analyst remarked. Following Celtics’ shocking second-round exit and Jayson Tatum’s season-ending Achilles injury, many believe next season is going to be a rest year for the franchise. Without Tatum, they are unlikely to contend for a title. So, they would likely try to avoid the second apron penalties by trading some of their key players. Obvious options include Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday. Warriors could swoop in to acquire either of the three former champs.

AD

USA Today via Reuters Mar 28, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Surely, Porzingis could solve their size problem, with his seven-foot frame and two-way presence. But Dunleavy might not be willing to take that risk due to the lingering health issues KP faced this season. “If Porzingis wasn’t going through this kind of whacky hell situation, he is like the stretch 5 that fits perfectly next to Draymond. I’m not sure you want that risk right now at that salary.” The analyst remarked. Meanwhile, Holiday’s production also declined this season. So, the best option out of the three is clearly Derrick White.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, White is a consistent 15+ point scorer who would be the perfect third option alongside Steph and Jimmy. So, the analysts had this to say about him on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, “Derrick White feels like the move that really moves the playoff needle.” White is owed $28.1 million in salary for next season, so the analysts proposed giving up Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, and some other assets in return to acquire him. Apart from the three options, Warriors might also have a chance to go for a bigger Boston fish or seek a player from a different team altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Insiders concerned about Celtics superstar’s future while Bucks player emerges as Warriors’ fifth trade target

While White, Holiday, and Porzingis seem like the more achievable options, an even wilder reach would be Jaylen Brown. The analysts are keeping a close eye on the Celtics’ situation, “Jaylen Brown, like I don’t know what Boston’s gonna do, but clearly all indications are that they don’t wanna be deep in the second apron without Jayson Tatum next year. That’s a team I’m monitoring specially with the Warriors.” Even if Brown is available in the market, acquiring him would be a tall task for the Warriors because of his massive $53.1 million salary and other teams’ reported interest. But if the Durant trade can be on the table, so can the Brown option.

Shifting away from the Boston franchise, the analysts suggested the Warriors’ fifth trade target from a different team. Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. “I think they’d like Bobby Portis. Yeah, but is Milwaukee gonna offload him?… That’s ideal for them if they could do it.” Well, Portis is the most economical option out of all as he has a $13.4 million player option for next season. Moreover, he is a proven championship player who has been a key part of Bucks’ success for the last five years. This season, Bobby averaged 13.9 points and over eight rebounds. He could be that interior two-way piece the Warriors need alongside Draymond. But this will only be possible if the Bucks agree to trade him. As of now, nothing is certain for the Warriors until they get more clarity on the Kuminga and KD situation. Which option out of these five do you think is best suited for them?