Warriors Giving Up on Jonathan Kuminga Despite Jimmy Butler’s Strong Message

The Golden State Warriors have made a significant decision regarding Jonathan Kuminga, benching the young forward in favor of rookie Will Richard during a period when the team has lost five of seven games. This choice comes after Kuminga started the first twelve games of the season, which began with promise but quickly revealed familiar patterns of inconsistency. As a result, the organization appears to be considering a departure from its once-promising prospect.

ESPN’s Nick Friedell bluntly summarized the core issue: “We’ve seen it over and over again, but we’ve also seen that, even before the knee issues started to flare up, the consistency isn’t there.” He concluded, “He’s just not the kind of player that it seems like they want to build upon yet.” This assessment underscores a fundamental uncertainty within the franchise regarding Kuminga’s long-term fit, despite his physical capabilities and flashes of talent earlier in the season.

Kuminga’s demotion on November 12 followed a sharp decline in his production. After averaging 17.2 points and 7.1 rebounds through his first nine games, his numbers plummeted to 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds over the next six contests. His playing time dropped from 29.8 minutes per game to 24.1 minutes during this slump, which coincided directly with the team’s losing streak and increased turnover issues.

The relationship has been strained since a protracted contract negotiation that stretched 92 days into training camp. Kuminga ultimately signed a two-year, $48.5 million deal, but the agreement includes a team option for the second year, a structure that provides the Warriors flexibility to trade him as early as January 15, 2026. This contractual setup itself indicated the team’s cautious approach to a full commitment.

Head coach Steve Kerr framed the lineup change as a necessary adjustment for the team’s rhythm. He stated the need for “different energy” while acknowledging Kuminga’s early impact but emphasizing the requirement for sustained performance. The move effectively reopened old wounds from previous seasons, where Kuminga felt his role was unfairly reduced.

Following the benching, team sources indicated that Kuminga feels “scapegoated again,” a sentiment that echoes his frustrations from the previous year. This perception persists even as the Warriors won three straight games after his removal from the starting lineup, a fact that has only reinforced the organization’s decision to move in a different direction.

Jimmy Butler’s Unwavering Support

Amid the organizational skepticism, Jimmy Butler has emerged as Kuminga’s most vocal supporter. His advocacy began during the tense contract standoff, when Kuminga called him in Spain to explain he would miss a player-led gathering due to the stalled negotiations. Butler’s response was unequivocal. “Bro, that’s fine,” Butler recalled telling him. “You got to do what’s best for you. I understand the situation you’re in. I don’t think anybody on the squad got bad blood. I rock with you. I see a lot of myself in you.”

Butler’s belief in Kuminga’s potential is absolute. “I f—ing love him,” Butler told ESPN. “I know he has fans, but I’m his No. 1. Because he got all the tools to be great. Somebody just needs to show him how to utilize these tools.” This commitment has translated into active mentorship, with Butler spending extra time with Kuminga during practices, watching film together, and even hosting him for dinners to discuss his development and mindset.

However, Butler’s support includes a firm reality check. He reiterated a point made by Draymond Green, telling Kuminga, “Hey, you asked for this.” Butler emphasized that the external noise cannot affect his performance. “So all the talking that they talking — good, bad, indifferent — you can’t let this affect who you are. You can’t let this affect how you play.” This balanced approach of encouragement and accountability defines Butler’s role as both a mentor and a truth-teller for the young forward.