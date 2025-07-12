Warriors GM Announces Jonathan Kuminga Decision Amid Concerning Offseason Admission

Warriors have been stuck in limbo all summer because of the unresolved Jonathan Kuminga situation. While teams across the league have already made significant roster upgrades, Mike Dunleavy is yet to pull off his first offseason move. Dub Nation is eagerly waiting for the Kuminga domino to fall amid the potential sign-and-trade speculations. But it looks like Dunleavy has different intentions regarding the forward’s uncertain future.

During a recent appearance at Summer League, the GM looked back on Kuminga’s impressive showing in the playoffs amid Stephen Curry’s absence. “I think it was a little challenging for him but when Steph went down, he stepped up. And that was admirable.” Dunleavy remarked. Well, JK’s performance was praise worthy as he averaged 24.2 points in the last four West Semis games against the Timberwolves despite Steve Kerr giving him inconsistent minutes throughout the season.

“A big reason why I want to bring him back.” Dunleavy claimed, revealing his intention to bring back Kuminga. Even during his end of season interview, the GM shared a similar sentiment, “As far as bringing him back next season I think it’s something that we’re very interested in doing.” Clearly, Mike is not opposed to the idea of extending JK’s stay in Golden State.

Well, that might be his only option because Warriors have been unable to find desirable trade packages for Kuminga so far because of the base year compensation rules. Per veteran insider Zach Lowe, they want “real stuff back, like a decent young player, a first-round pick.” But the salary restriction has made it extremely challenging to find such deal. So, Dunleavy might have to re-sign Kuminga on a new deal even if he plans on trading him later in the season to get decent value in return when his full salary can count in a trade. Looks like that’s where things are heading. But that’s not Dunleavy’s only concern this summer.

Mike Dunleavy reveals Warriors’ biggest needs but claims he has “whole summer” to fulfill them

Amid the Kuminga dilemma, Mike also needs to focus on building the best roster around Steph, Jimmy, and Draymond to compete for another title. There were reports of a potential Al Horford signing but the veteran Center is now making a difficult choice between retirement and joining a new team. Moreover, Dunleavy recently revealed the areas where he believes Warriors are lacking, “What do we need to add? Front court to add some shooting, in the back court some defense, I think offensively guys that can shoot, pass, dribble. There are tons of needs.”

But surprisingly, the GM is not too worried because there is a lot of time left to make the necessary changes, “We got ways to go here. I consider the offseason all the way to training camp… We got the whole summer to do it… I think we have zeroed in on some areas we will address. As the summer unfolds, we will continue to try to do that.”

Yes, there is still time left before the season starts, but Dub Nation is desperately looking for a ray of hope that makes them believe they can contend again. So, Dunleavy needs to make at least some moves soon to fill the Warriors’ gaps and gradually build toward a championship roster. Who do you think he should add?