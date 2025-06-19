Warriors Owner Saved From Sacrificing Billions After Jeanie Buss Breaks All American Records

It’s the dawn of a new era for the Lakers. Putting an end to their magical run of nearly five decades, the Buss family is reportedly selling its majority ownership to LA Dodgers chairman Mark Walter for a valuation of $10 billion, the largest sale of a professional sports franchise in history. While this record setting move adds another accolade to Jeanie and Mark’s resume, does it indirectly jeopardize producer Peter Guber’s ties with the Warriors?

Well, Guber is an investor in Walter’s group, Guggenheim Baseball Management, that purchased the Dodgers from former owner Frank McCourt in 2012 at $2.15 billion. That reportedly gave Guber a 3% stake in the MLB team. Meanwhile, he also became part owner of the Golden State Warriors after he purchased the team with Joe Lacob in 2010. He owns an estimated 15% of the Bay Area team. But with Mark set to become the majority owner of the Lakers, many were left wondering if Guber would have to sell his Warriors’ stake because they are part of the same group.

The simple answer is NO! Per veteran insider Tim Kawakami, “Guber isn’t necessarily in the Lakers group. I don’t know if he is or isn’t, but just because Mark Walter is leading this group and is the top man in the Guggenheim sports consortium, that doesn’t mean all the investors go with him to every investment.”

Yes, apart from Guber, Magic Johnson is also Walter’s business partner as a Dodgers’ stakeholder. But that does not mean the Hall of Famer will gain ownership of the Lakers with Mark’s $10 billion move. Same goes for Guber. So, the producer does not need to sacrifice his estimated $1.4 billion stake in the Warriors franchise, based on the team’s current valuation of $9.4 billion. Moreover, Peter seemingly has no plan of leaving Warriors’ ownership because he has big goals in mind.

Peter Guber hopes for a sequel of Warriors’ 2022 run as they continue trade pursuit

With the $10 billion move, Jeanie Buss has broken all records. It’s a massive success, considering her father Jerry Buss purchased the Lakers for just $67.5 million back in 1979. If Joe Lacob and Peter Guber want, they might be able to break Jeanie’s record by selling the Warriors, which was valued at $9.4 billion earlier this year. That number could be much higher now. However, it is unlikely that Guber and Lacob will make that move because they have some unfinished business in Golden State.

Three years ago, when Stephen Curry and Co. shocked everyone by winning their fourth title despite being the underdogs against the Celtics, Guber clearly stated that he wants to win a fifth one. “We have a great script. We have a great director in Steve, we have an unbelievable cast in Steph and the group. And we have an unbelievable cast of thousands of you as fans who made and willed this team to success. I’m so proud of what you’ve done. I’m so proud of being a part of it and guess what? We’re going to have a sequel!” The producer said in front of Dub Nation.

Looks like the owners are still set on that path because they are in constant pursuit of players to strengthen the core of Steph, Jimmy, and Draymond this summer. So far, superstars like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo seem to be on their radar. It’s clear that Lacob and Guber want to win another ring during the Stephen Curry era, accomplishing which will only increase the franchise’s value. Maybe then, they might consider following in Jeanie’s footsteps and bagging multi-billion-dollars with a sale. Thoughts?