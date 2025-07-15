Golden State Warriors’ Pre-Season Schedule 2025: Games, Dates, Times, Venues and More

The Bay Area air crackles with anticipation. Summer workouts wind down, new faces blend with championship DNA, and the rhythm of bouncing basketballs grows louder. For Warriors faithful, these late September days feel like Christmas Eve- the gifts are wrapped, but the real magic waits just around the corner.

Golden State’s roadmap to redemption begins now. After a whirlwind offseason of roster tweaks and strategic bets, the Warriors’ path back to contention starts with five crucial tune-ups. The schedule isn’t just dates on a calendar- it’s the first glimpse of a reinvented dynasty. And it all kicks off with a familiar foe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are the Golden State Warriors’ preseason game dates and opponents, and venue for 2025?

Mark your calendars for October 5th at 5:30 PM. That’s when the LA Lakers roll into Chase Center to reignite basketball’s juiciest modern rivalry. LeBron versus Curry. Dynasty versus dynasty. This isn’t just preseason- it’s Hollywood drama on the Bay’s hardwood. Three nights later, on 8th October, Portland arrives for a 7:00 PM showdown where the first 10,000 fans score a priceless souvenir: a Steph Curry All-Star MVP bobblehead.

AD

Then comes the road grind. October 12th at 6:30 PM pits the Warriors against the LA Lakers in their Crypto.com Arena fortress- a litmus test for Golden State’s new defensive schemes. Two days later, they battle the Portland Trail Blazers again before circling back home on October 17th. The LA Clippers await at 7:00 PM for the preseason finale, offering one last chance to fine-tune before the real war begins.

The highlight again will be Chase Center, which has transformed into a gold-clad cauldron for three home games. Since opening in 2019, this waterfront marvel has hosted parades and heartbreaks- now it sets the stage for the next chapter. Feel the roar of 18,064 fans as Steph pulls up from the logo. Taste the garlic fries. Soak in the Bay’s basketball cathedral.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For road games, it’s all about Crypto.com Arena- the Lakers/Clippers shared home where legends are made and broken. But the real wildcards? Vegas and Greater Palm Springs. Neutral-site games in these entertainment hubs let Dub Nation travel while the NBA plants flags in new territory. Tickets are already moving fast.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How does the Warriors’ 2025 preseason align with the NBA’s global preseason events?

While the Golden State Warriors continue to be in a dilemma, they will hope to fix their issues before battling West Coast rivals; the NBA, on the other hand, at the same time, will launch its worldwide takeover. October 2nd kicks off the Abu Dhabi Games, where Embiid’s Sixers face Brunson’s Knicks under desert skies. Down under, the Melbourne Series pits Zion’s Pelicans against Aussie pros on October 3rd.

The biggest splash comes on October 10th: the NBA returns to China after five years with the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns locking horns in Macao. Though the Warriors stay stateside, their preseason pulses alongside this global festival. Every dribble in San Francisco echoes in Melbourne, every Curry three resonates in Macao. Basketball’s heartbeat is louder than ever.