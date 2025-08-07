Warriors Receive Bad Walker Kessler Update as Expert Reveals Jazz’s Plans

It’s funny how one little nugget of news can shake up an entire fanbase. One minute you’re dreaming about a size pairing that could reshape your team’s defense, and the next, you’re hearing whispers that it might never happen. That’s the vibe around Walker Kessler right now. He’s been the talk of trade chatter all summer, with teams like the Warriors salivating over a potential addition. But just when everyone thought he might be on the move, the plot intensified!

The Jazz aren’t just sitting around; they’re playing chess with Kessler’s contract, and it looks like they’ve got a master plan. While teams like the Warriors circle, hoping for a deal, Utah seems perfectly happy to hold onto their defensive anchor. Sources suggest the Jazz see real long-term value here, making a trade feel less urgent for them, which is definitely not what potential buyers want to hear. The clock might be ticking differently in Salt Lake City.

Contract expert John Hollinger laid out Utah’s playbook, and it wasn’t pretty for Golden State. “Kessler has an artificially low $14.6 million cap hold next summer,” he noted, “and the Jazz have enough cap room to keep his hold on the books and still go big game hunting in free agency.” In plain speak, that means Utah can sit back, wait, and still bring in star talent without signing Kessler to an extension this year. For the Warriors hoping he’d be on the block, it felt like a rug pull.

Dec 8, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Dig a little deeper and the numbers tell an even richer story. BORD$ pegs Kessler’s market value at $27.2 million per season. Basically Myles Turner money, so you’re looking at a potential five year, $135 million deal. Utah’s cap gymnastics give them an option to postpone that payday, which keeps their flexibility sky high. And as ESPN’s cap expert Bobby Marks pointed out,

“Utah could have more than $70 million in cap space in 2026,” giving them freedom to chase other stars. For teams dreaming of swapping draft picks for Kessler’s rim protection, this is the ultimate wet blanket.

So, the Jazz are holding the cards tight, using clever contract rules to keep Kessler right where he is. This leaves the Warriors stuck, knowing the price to pry him loose was already sky-high. And speaking of that unmovable price tag…

Two rirst-round picks: the unmovable demand

Forget haggling; the Jazz’s price for Kessler is set in stone. They want two first-round picks plus a promising young player. NBA insider Jovan Buha has reported consistently that this is Utah’s non-negotiable stance. Teams have literally offered the two picks, like SNY’s Ian Begley revealed, only to be “rebuffed.” The Jazz aren’t just asking a lot; they’re asking for more than anyone seems willing, or even able, to give. It’s become the biggest roadblock in the league.

Just ask the Lakers, the other main suitor. They’re desperate for a center like Kessler but face brutal draft math. They basically have only one tradeable first-round pick left (2031 or 2032) after previous deals. As Buha bluntly stated, “The Lakers cannot do that trade” because of Utah’s demand. The Warriors face a similar bind; reports say they’re “unwilling to part with some of the young talent on the roster” like Moses Moody, while also lacking the draft firepower Utah demands. It’s a double whammy.

Danny Ainge, Utah’s front office boss, is famous for playing hardball. NBC Sports noted “teams are dealing with Danny Ainge and the Jazz, and the price will be high.” He’s rejected huge offers before (like three firsts for Lauri Markkanen!). With no pressure to trade – thanks to that cap flexibility and Kessler’s talent – Ainge can wait forever. Jazz insider Ben Anderson said a whopping 20 teams have called about Kessler. Zero deals.

That unmovable demand? It’s working exactly as Utah planned, keeping their young star firmly in place.