Warriors Rumors: Tensions Escalate as Jonathan Kuminga’s Future Hinges on 1 NBA Champ After Kings Rejection

When the offseason began, no one expected the Jonathan Kuminga saga to possibly drag on into August. Yet here we are, waiting for the Warriors to make their first summer move and provide clarity on JK and the franchise’s future. While GM Mike Dunleavy is actively trying to find a viable solution, there are just too many variables hindering the process. For instance, the Warriors received trade offers for Kuminga from the Kings and Suns, but none have intrigued them. Media veterans Marcus Thompson and Sam Amick addressed it on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, where the latter said,

“It was reported that the Kings had offered, I think it was Devin Carter and a future first. There was another piece in there. And my understanding is I don’t think that the Warriors were really interested in Carter. Same goes for DeMar DeRozan.” Well, the Warriors do not intend to pick up a bad contract in exchange for Kuminga and are seeking a rising young talent along with a first-round pick. But another problem is JK’s high salary demand.

Per reports, the Kings were unwilling to pay him more than $20 million annually, whereas the forward is seeking a long-term deal in the range of $25-$30 million per season. And the Warriors’ best offer to the player was for two years and $40 million total. It is a puzzle that still has missing pieces. However, the more it drags on, the chances of Kuminga starting the season in Golden State increase.

Marcus Thompson then stated on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, “Unless something’s going to change, unless everybody is waiting for Giannis to do something, like that’s not going to happen… I mean, we’re hitting August, man… Nothing new is going to happen.”

Following the Bucks’ third straight first-round exit in the playoffs, speculation about Giannis Antetokounmpo demanding a trade to give himself a better chance of title contention skyrocketed. Every team in the league was on high alert, waiting for ‘The Greek Freak’ to become available in the market. However, the former champ has not shown any signs of leaving Milwaukee so far. It seems unlikely to happen.

So, it does not make sense for the Warriors to wait for that door to open unless Antetokounmpo himself expresses a desire to move to the Bay Area and join forces with Stephen Curry. If the situation stays the same, Kuminga is likely to return as a Warrior and seek a midseason trade. But the young forward’s recent activity is beginning to raise concerns.

Jonathan Kuminga hits the Warriors with silent treatment after latest offer

Considering the current scenario, the most viable option for the Warriors is to sign Kuminga on a new deal and hope for his stock to rise during the season so that he can be traded at the February deadline. Apart from Steph, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green’s salaries, the Warriors currently do not have valuable contracts that can be traded to bring in more talent. And parting ways with the core players seems unlikely.

via Imago Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

So, Kuminga could be the bridge that helps them make a big addition closer to the playoffs. That’s why they have reportedly offered him a two-year, $40 million deal. However, there has been radio silence from Kuminga’s end. No response, no counteroffer. Sure enough, it has led to escalating tensions in the organization.

Well, JK is clearly not pleased with his current role in Golden State and is hoping for more consistency. “I feel like I’m at the point where that has to be my priority. To just be one of the guys a team relies on. Aiming to be an All-Star. Multiple times. Aiming to be great,” he shared last month. And Dunleavy’s underwhelming offer has further pushed Kuminga to hold out and seek better sign-and-trade offers elsewhere.

So, it doesn’t look like this saga is going to end anytime soon, as both parties are stuck in limbo. All the Dub Nation can do is wait. Do you think Kuminga will start next season as a Warrior? Let us know in the comments below.