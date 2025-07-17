Warriors Star Breaks Silence on Mike Dunleavy’s Offseason Failure Amid Jonathan Kuminga-Suns Rumor

The Golden State Warriors finished the 2024–25 season with more questions than answers. Despite Stephen Curry’s brilliance, they couldn’t find the chemistry needed to make a deep playoff run. Injuries, inconsistency, and contract issues hung over them like a cloud. Now, as July heats up, the front office is under pressure to retool around their aging stars. And just when things seemed to calm down, Jonathan Kuminga’s name has sparked fresh headlines, hinting that another twist may be on the way.

Suddenly, the buzz grew louder when Phoenix emerged as a possible destination for Kuminga. “Sources say Phoenix, meanwhile, is the latest team to express exploratory interest in a Kuminga sign-and-trade,” reported Jake Fischer. The Suns just completed a Bradley Beal buyout and have reportedly reached out to both Kuminga’s camp and the Warriors. Phoenix radio host John Gambadoro didn’t deny it either, saying, “I won’t say no. Suns have liked Kuminga for a while. I don’t think it’s likely so chances more in the low range. But won’t rule out.” It may be tough to make it happen, but the interest is clearly there.

Now here’s the twist: Kuminga reportedly turned down a five-year, $150 million deal. This revelation stirred frustration. As one radio voice put it, “If you’re the Warriors and [Jonathan Kuminga] turned down a contract… I would’ve had to move him.” The tension feels real. With a lot of eyes on Mike Dunleavy Jr., Warriors GM, for the team “doing nothing this offseason”. And amid all the talk, Brandin Podziemski’s words cut through with surprising calm: “Why everyone worried about us 👍🏻.” Maybe fans shouldn’t panic yet, but the next move could shape everything.

(This is a developing story)