Warriors Suffer Double Blow as Josh Giddey Faces Bulls Pressure to Give In, Per Insider

Josh Giddey was supposed to be Chicago’s long-term gamble, but he quickly became one of their brightest assets. The 22-year-old guard arrived last offseason ready to grow into the system, and by the time spring rolled around, he looked unstoppable. Giddey averaged 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds playing with the Bulls this past season. The numbers reflect promise, and it is up to the Bulls must decide just how far they will go to keep him, but it was the Golden State Warriors, lurking for fresh talent, who certainly noticed Giddey’s rise.

They spent the summer exploring ways to bring him into their fold. After all, a player with his size, vision, and scoring ability fits almost anywhere. For weeks, the rumor mill had Giddey linked with the Warriors’ long-term plans, but that buzz has since cooled. Chicago’s refusal to budge has kept it firmly in their sights. Yet the question remains: how long can the Bulls resist outside pressure and financial hurdles?

NBA insider K.C. Johnson revealed, “The Bulls do have a long-term offer on the table, believed to be in the neighborhood of $20 million a year. It’s pretty well documented that Josh Giddey and his representatives are seeking in that $30 million range, so there’s still a pretty significant gulf financially.” His breakdown highlights how this isn’t a typical restricted free agency case. Unlike prior situations, Chicago has shown no interest in a sign-and-trade. They want Giddey wearing a Bulls uniform, and they’re signaling that strongly.

But here’s where the Warriors could feel a double sting. Not only does it seem unlikely that Giddey will leave Chicago, but veteran Nikola Vučević has also confirmed he is preparing to stay with the Bulls. “Yes, I have almost no doubt [about returning to Chicago]. That’s the mindset I’m preparing with,” he explained. If both Giddey and Vučević commit, Golden State loses twice: no new star to pursue and no chance to lure a proven big man. For a team clinging to championship relevance, that’s a setback hard to ignore. Now all eyes are set on Giddey. Will he give in? Or will he keep pushing for that extra eight-digit figure?

Josh Giddey trade talk sparks debate, but Bulls stay firm

The conversation around Josh Giddey’s future with Chicago is already complicated, but the Warriors remain linked in the background. Even though Golden State’s interest has cooled, speculation continues, with some former players suggesting creative ways both sides could work together.

During an August 15 episode of ESPN’s NBA Today, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem floated the idea of a potential swap. “I’m looking around. I’m looking at the Chicago Bulls and I’m looking at the Golden State Warriors and I’m saying Josh Giddey looked like a guy that could fit great over in Golden State and Jonathan Kuminga looks like a guy that possibly could fit good in Chicago,” Haslem said.

Haslem then pointed out how long the connection has existed. “I remember reading an article just a little while ago where Josh Giddey’s father said that there was interest from Golden State in Kuminga, but OKC took him at six, and they said that Golden State would take him at seven,” he explained. “So I’m just saying, this might be a solution. I’m no GM. This might be above my pay grade, guys. But this might be a solution to some people’s problems.”

Still, insiders suggest a sign-and-trade is unlikely. ClutchPoint’s Brett Siegel reported, “Although interest from other teams may exist, the Warriors are not actively pursuing Giddey this offseason, team sources from both organizations confirmed.” He added that conversations between the two teams centered more on Kuminga, not Giddey.

Jake Fischer echoed that history ties Golden State to Giddey, saying, “To my understanding, the Warriors were prepared on draft night way back in 2021 for Jonathan Kuminga to go no. 6 to Oklahoma City and they were ready to take Josh Giddey at no. 7.” Chicago, however, continues to signal they want to build around Giddey, leaving trade talk more fantasy than reality.