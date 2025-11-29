Warriors vs Pelicans Injury Report (Nov. 29): Are Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson Playing Tonight?

A lengthy injury report for the Golden State Warriors threatens to overshadow a crucial home matchup against another struggling Western Conference team. Their Saturday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center will be a significant test of their depth and resilience without their top scorer.

The Warriors, holding a 10-10 record, are looking to stabilize their season after a recent 1-4 slide. They host the Pelicans with a tip-off scheduled for 8:30 PM ET. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV and locally on NBC Sports Bay Area. This is the second meeting between the teams this season, with Golden State aiming for a sweep after winning the first matchup.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Are Stephen Curry, Jonathan Kuminga playing tonight?

The Golden State Warriors will be without their superstar for the foreseeable future. Stephen Curry has been ruled out for at least one week due to a right quadriceps contusion. He suffered the injury during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets. But their trouble doesn’t end here.

Jonathan Kuminga is listed as questionable for Saturday’s contest. He has missed the last seven games with bilateral knee patellar tendonitis. The forward did participate in practice on Friday, signaling a potential return to game action. Kuminga was averaging 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds before his injury.

Gary Payton II is considered probable to play against the Pelicans. He is managing an ankle sprain that forced him out of the previous game after just five minutes. His potential return would bolster the team’s defensive options on the perimeter.

De’Anthony Melton and Al Horford remain out with their respective injuries. Melton continues to rehab from knee surgery while Horford deals with sciatic nerve irritation. Alex Toohey is also questionable with a knee issue. The Warriors’ offense ranks 23rd in the league with a 113.2 rating.

Pelicans Injury Report: Are Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III playing tonight?

The New Orleans Pelicans received positive news regarding their franchise player. Zion Williamson is not listed on the injury report and is cleared to play without restrictions. He has appeared in the team’s last two games, including a 32-minute outing against Memphis, where he recorded 17 points and five rebounds.

Trey Murphy III is listed as questionable due to right elbow soreness. He played 38 minutes in the Pelicans’ previous game against the Grizzlies, finishing with 12 points and six assists. Murphy is averaging 19.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this season and leads the team with 2.9 three-pointers per contest. Apart from this, five Pelicans players have been ruled out for Saturday’s game.

Jordan Hawkins is out with an illness, while Herbert Jones misses time with a right calf strain. Jordan Poole, Karlo Matkovic, and Dejounte Murray are also sidelined with various injuries. Murray continues to recover from a right Achilles rupture.

The Pelicans enter the game with a 3-16 record, the worst in the Western Conference. They have lost nine of their last ten games. Their most recent defeat came in overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 133-128. The team allows 122.5 points per game, ranking 26th in the NBA in defense.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Warriors vs Pelicans

The predicted starting lineups for Saturday’s game are as follows.

Golden State Warriors New Orleans Pelicans Brandin Podziemski Jeremiah Fears Moses Moody Trey Murphy III Jimmy Butler Saddiq Bey Draymond Green Derik Queen Will Richard Zion Williamson

This matchup features two teams navigating significant injury challenges. The Warriors must find offense without Stephen Curry’s 27.9 points per game, while the Pelicans rely heavily on Williamson to carry their scoring load. The game could hinge on which team’s role players step up to fill the void left by absent starters. Both teams are desperate for a win to build some positive momentum.