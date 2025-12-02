brand-logo
Warriors vs Thunder Injury Report (Dec. 2): Are Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry Playing Tonight?

By Aayaan Sayadee

Dec 2, 2025 | 6:55 PM EST

Link Copied!
Warriors vs Thunder Injury Report (Dec. 2): Are Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry Playing Tonight?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are chasing history with a 20-1 record, but a growing injury list may finally test their depth as they head back on the road. Their next stop is San Francisco, where a banged-up Golden State Warriors squad awaits. With both teams managing key absences, the availability of several stars will play a major role in shaping this high-profile matchup.

Warriors Injury Report: Are Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry playing tonight?

Stephen Curry has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Thunder. The Warriors star is dealing with a left quadriceps contusion and will be reevaluated in one week. Curry is averaging 27.9 points per game this season.

Jimmy Butler is expected to play but is listed as questionable due to a left gluteal contusion. Head coach Steve Kerr said Butler did not practice on Monday. Butler has been phenomenal for the Warriors, scoring 20.2 points and 5.2 assists per game.

Draymond Green is probable as he manages a right foot sprain. Center Al Horford is out with sciatic nerve irritation. Reserve forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is questionable with knee tendinitis.

De’Anthony Melton and Alex Toohey are also out. The Warriors have a 2-3 record in the five games Stephen Curry has missed this season. In Steph’s absence, brother Seth Curry can suit up for the Warriors.

Thunder Injury Report: Are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams Playing Tonight?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not on the injury report and will play. The reigning MVP is averaging 32.5 points and 6.6 assists per game for the Thunder.

Jalen Williams is also available and expected to start. Williams has played two games since returning from a right wrist injury that sidelined him for the first 19 contests. He is averaging 13.5 points in those appearances.

The Thunder will be without several key rotation players. Luguentz Dort has been ruled out with a right adductor strain. Alex Caruso is out with right quad soreness. Isaiah Hartenstein is out for 10 to 14 days with a right soleus strain. Apart from these, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber remain out long term.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Warriors vs Thunder

The projected lineups account for both teams’ current injury situations. The Warriors will rely on their veteran core, while the Thunder will start their returning star.

Golden State WarriorsOKC Thunder
Seth CurryShai Gilgeous-Alexander
Moses MoodyCason Wallace
Jimmy ButlerJalen Williams
Draymond GreenChet Holmgren
TBDJaylin Williams

For the Warriors, Seth Curry is projected to start in the backcourt with Moses Moody. The frontcourt features Butler and Green, with a center to be determined from available players. For the Thunder, Cason Wallace is set to start in place of the injured Dort. Chet Holmgren, averaging 18.2 points, will start at power forward next to Jaylin Williams at center.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the game with a 20-win and 1-loss record, the best in the NBA. They are riding a 12-game winning streak. The Golden State Warriors hold an 11-win and 10-loss record. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 PM Pacific Time at Chase Center. This is the second meeting between the teams this season.

