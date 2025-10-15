Warriors vs Blazers: Why Was Jonathan Kuminga Ejected?

Jonathan Kuminga’s preseason was supposed to focus on finding his rhythm, shaking off a chaotic summer, reestablishing team chemistry, and demonstrating why Golden State invested in him with a $48.5 million extension. Instead, it became centered around a split-second decision that led to his early exit from the game.

Just 18 minutes into Golden State’s preseason 118-111 victory over the Trail Blazers, Kuminga had already made an impact, scoring 7 points, grabbing 6 rebounds, and dishing out 4 assists. He was exhibiting the kind of aggressive play that Steve Kerr has always wanted from him. However, basketball is not just about statistics; it’s also about timing and striking the right balance between passion and frustration. Unfortunately, Kuminga crossed that line.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the young forward was ejected in the second quarter after receiving two technical fouls. The incident stemmed from a no-call in the final seconds of the first half. Kuminga reacted by confronting the referee, prompting the officials to take immediate action. Even Steve Kerr intervened at halftime to discuss the situation with the officials, ensuring that the message was conveyed clearly.

The ejection might raise eyebrows, but it’s also a peek behind the curtain at how competitive and fiery Kuminga can be. His teammates, the coaching staff, and even the fans are left weighing the cost of that fire versus the upside it brings on the court.

Kuminga’s ejection doesn’t just stand out because it’s rare. The Golden State Warriors have spent months navigating his place within a roster that’s constantly strengthening. After a drawn-out contract standoff this summer, Kuminga finally secured a two-year deal that keeps him in Golden State for now, but also makes him eligible for trade discussions by January.

Things are starting to get interesting with Kuminga. His talent has never been in question; his athleticism and defensive potential are elite. However, for Golden State, the main concerns are fit and maturity. In an offense centered around Stephen Curry’s movement and Steve Kerr’s ball-sharing principles, young players who act impulsively often find themselves benched. Kuminga’s ejection served as a flash of passion but also highlighted the need for emotional control to determine whether he becomes a cornerstone of the team or just a trade chip.

Statistically, Kuminga is trending upward. Last season, he averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds, with a three-point shooting percentage of 30.5%. While those figures aren’t extraordinary, they indicate solid growth from a player still defining his identity. The big question is: can he turn those flashes of brilliance into consistent performance? His preseason so far, aside from the ejection, has shown glimpses of that potential. At the time of his exit, Golden State was trailing 61–56 at halftime.

Jonathan Kuminga and his way forward in the Golden State

Portland controlled the paint, but the Warriors clawed back behind a vintage Curry stretch with 28 points and a statement reminder that age hasn’t dulled his fire. Yet the focus post-game wasn’t on Curry’s performance or the comeback win. It was on Kuminga, again.

There’s irony in that. The preseason was supposed to calm the noise around him. Instead, it amplified it.

Kuminga’s situation mirrors the delicate balance Golden State is trying to maintain. They’re a team that’s seen dynastic highs but now stands at a crossroads. With Draymond Green sidelined and younger players like Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis making cases for more minutes, the pressure on Kuminga to be more than just potential has never been higher. That’s why his ejection matters.

It’s not about the call itself, but about the optics. The Warriors need composure. They need a player who can stay locked in when the whistle doesn’t go his way. Because come regular season, the leash gets shorter, and the stakes skyrocket.

Still, there’s a silver lining. Kuminga’s fire is part of what makes him special. He doesn’t float through games. That emotion, when channeled right, is fuel.

It’s what turns raw athleticism into a game-changing presence. And Golden State, for all its experience, could use that jolt. The Warriors wrap up their preseason on Friday, October 17, against the Clippers, where all eyes will be on how Kuminga responds. Will he rein in the emotion and let his game speak?

Or will the tension of a looming trade window and the weight of expectation creep back in? For now, Jonathan Kuminga’s story in Golden State is far from written. Tuesday night might’ve been a setback, but it was also a snapshot of the passion that keeps him relevant in a franchise built on patience and precision.

The next chapter depends on how quickly he learns that in the NBA, control isn’t just about your handle, but also about where your head is at.