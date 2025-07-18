“Good Riddance”: Bradley Beal’s Wife Disgusted Over Public Hate as NBA Turns on Suns

Bradley Beal is out of Phoenix and he is not looking back. Usually, when players part ways with a franchise, its immediately followed by an emotional farewell message, reminiscing about the good times. But not Beal. Following the abrupt end to his chaotic two-year stint in Phoenix, all the three-time All-Star had to say in his parting message was “✌🏾” As expected, the gesture left Suns fans fuming, sparking major backlash against the departing star. But Bradley’s wife Kamiah Adams-Beal had his back against the trolls amid the escalating public hate.

In her latest Instagram story, Kamiah shared the screenshot of a rare positive message about her husband’s Phoenix departure. It was from a Suns fan who had only good things to say about Beal and his family, “Hi Kami. I’m so sorry for all the hate directed toward your husband/family. It’s truly heartbreaking that things didn’t work out the way many of us hoped.” As a season ticket holder, the fan and his son got a chance to watch Beal closely on several occasions and were in awe of his demeanor.

“Over time, we got a real sense of who the genuinely good guys are and Brad is definitely one of them… The example he set for my son was powerful… That kind of strength and character does not go unnoticed.” He remarked. Sure enough, Kamiah was extremely grateful for this wholesome message, and responded saying, “Character. Class. Composition. Never folded under pressure. Even when he had every reason to crash out. Much appreciation to the REAL FANS.”

However, she did have a stern message for the haters. “Now with that being said, back to enjoying my day. Done arguing with you roaches from fake pages in your grandmother’s basement. Good riddance.” Kamiah wrote, expressing her disgust toward the unnecessary hate her husband and family have received in the past few months.

Sure, Bradley’s run in Phoenix did not turn out the way fans had hoped. While the expectations were to win a championship, the Big Three got swept in the first-round last year and missed the playoffs entirely this season. But that does not justify the unnecessary hate toward him and his family. That’s why even Beal’s NBA peers are picking his side.

Kevin Durant, Trae Young, and more NBA stars in splits after Bradley Beal’s shocking farewell message to Suns

As Beal posted a picture of himself wearing a Suns uniform, with a smile on his face, and both hands making a peace sign, the NBA community went into a frenzy. They could not believe that the shooting guard ended a two-year professional relationship on an emoji. Sure enough, the brief yet impactful message left his peers in splits, as Kevin Durant, Bay Adebayo, Damion Lee, and several other stars laughed uncontrollably.

Meanwhile, Trae Young could not believe what his eyes were seeing, as he wrote, “Not the deuces ✌️ 😂” And Andre Drummond joined in saying, “Lmaooo your sick 😂😂” Even Josh Okogie, Tyus Jones, Monte Morris, and Theo Pinson chimed in. Clearly, players loved this unusual farewell and immediately turned on the Suns in support of Beal.

Well, Beal is ready to move on and is already planning for the next chapter of his career. Per reports, he intends to join the Clippers on a two-year $11 million deal. Hopefully this time, the relationship will not end in disaster like it did with the Suns. Meanwhile, Kamiah claims that the only thing she will miss about Phoenix is the weather. Not what Suns fans would want to hear. Do you agree?