Greg St. Jean Coaching Career in 2025: NBA Roles and Player Development Profile

What makes him stand out isn’t flash. It’s the way players talk about him. It’s the way teams keep calling him back. From the bubble title with the Lakers to international runs with Slovenia, Greg’s fingerprints are all over the game’s modern fabric. And now, under the lights in Los Angeles once again, his journey has come full circle in a way that feels like it’s only the beginning of something bigger.

Who is Greg St. Jean?

Greg St. Jean is what happens when basketball DNA meets modern-day grind. A San Francisco Bay Area native, he grew up under the guidance of his father Garry St. Jean, a longtime NBA head coach and executive. But Greg’s path? Totally earned. He carved out his own name, one coaching stint at a time, mixing old-school fundamentals with next-gen tools like analytics and player tracking. At 35, he’s part of that wave of new-age assistants blending mind and machine into coaching magic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up with assistant coach Greg St. Jean prior to the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

AD

Currently with the Los Angeles Lakers under rookie head coach JJ Redick, Greg’s got the kind of coaching résumé that quietly demands respect. He’s seen the league from every angle- video rooms, practice courts, scouting meetings, and championship locker rooms. And through it all, one thing remains: he gets players. Really gets them. His strength isn’t just systems or playbooks. It’s understanding how to meet players where they are and get them where they want to go.

Greg St. Jean’s coaching career timeline

Greg’s coaching journey is basically a masterclass in moving up the ranks without skipping the hard parts. He didn’t just fall into big roles- he earned them by grinding through the details that most overlook. Here’s his path through the NBA and beyond:

2013-2014: Sacramento Kings (Video Coordinator)

Focused on film breakdowns for practices, workouts, games, and opponent scouting.

2014-2015: Sacramento Kings (Assistant Player Development Coach)

Became the youngest coach on staff at 24, working with DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas.

2015-2019: St. John’s University (Assistant Coach)

Ran scouting and game planning while building a strong player development program.

2019-2021: Los Angeles Lakers (Player Development/Assistant Coach)

Won an NBA championship in the 2020 Orlando bubble under Frank Vogel.

2021-2023: Dallas Mavericks (Assistant Coach)

Worked closely with Luka Dončić under Jason Kidd, helping shape Luka’s continued rise.

2023-2024: Phoenix Suns (Assistant Coach)

Reunited with Frank Vogel, continued player development work in Arizona.

2024-Present: Los Angeles Lakers (Assistant Coach)

Now part of JJ Redick’s inaugural coaching staff, back where he won a ring.

Greg St. Jean’s college and early professional journey

Wesleyan University wasn’t Duke, but it forged St. Jean’s DNA. As point guard (2009–2013), he led D-III in free-throw accuracy (89.3%) and captained a record-breaking 2011-12 squad. His coach called him “a coach on the floor”– prescient praise for a future NBA tactician. Those small-college battles taught him to outthink opponents, not just outshoot them.

His NBA foundation started in Brooklyn’s summer leagues (2012–2013), prepping draft combines and scouting undrafted gems. Sacramento was his grad school. His experience as video intern was to code videos 14 hours a day, teaching himself the tendencies of each player. “Greg connected dots others ignored,” a Kings staffer recalled. That grind earned him a promotion at 24- youngest coach in the league.

The seeds of analytics were sown early. St. Jean facilitated exercises focusing drills on areas of weakness according to the Synergy Sports data. When Isaiah Thomas increased his points per game by 8 Point, going from 20 PPG to 28 PPG under his Ministry, the league took notice. The film rooms would turn into a laboratory; the players into case studies. And a new prototype of coaching was created.

Greg St. Jean’s major career highlights

2020 NBA Championship (Lakers):

St. Jean’s bubble role was crucial. He prepped LeBron and AD with edited opponent clips; highlighting defensive tells. His “micro-adjustments” against Miami’s zone swung Game 5. Frank Vogel called him “our secret decoder ring.”

Luka Dončić’s Evolution:

St. Jean completely revamped Luka in Dallas in both ways: speed and P&R choices. Quick reads and movement off the ball were the drills. Result? In 2022-23, Doncic increased his assists per game to 9.8 APG. Their connection gave birth to Slovenia EuroBasket 2022 run where sets by St. Jean opened the floodgates and unleashed Luka averaging 36 PPG.

International Impact:

Coaching Slovenia wasn’t a hobby- it was a Masterclass St. Jean adapted to NBA to FIBA really well and he’s the one who helped Slovenia beat France last year. Now his hybrid playbook is coaching Lakers’ sets.

Basketball Pedigree:

Dad Garry’s lessons echo daily: loyalty, hard work, honesty. Greg transformed them into a coaching trifecta- trust players, outwork rivals, speak truth. When Redick hired him, he cited “generational wisdom meets Gen-Z analytics.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Greg St. Jean’s coaching philosophy and style

Greg does not simply appear with a clipboard in hand- he appears with a blueprint. His coaching philosophy is based on loyalty, work ethic and honesty. That is the Don Nelson philosophy his dad taught him, and he has held onto it. Players understand what they are going to get in him: consistency, transparency and the effort put behind the scenes that makes the game easier on the court.

Analytics are his secret weapon. While other coaches still argue about eye test vs numbers, Greg blends both seamlessly. He uses film, advanced stats, and player tracking to craft custom development plans. Everything’s targeted. Everything has a purpose. Young players especially thrive under that kind of attention and detail.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What seals the deal is his ability to build trust. From rookies to All-Stars, players buy in because he invests in them first. That’s why Luka listened. That’s why the Lakers wanted him back. And that’s why, despite all the coaching carousel madness in today’s NBA, Greg St. Jean keeps getting calls. He builds culture. He builds belief. And that sticks.

Greg St. Jean isn’t just rising- he’s quietly redefining what a modern NBA assistant can be. With a championship under his belt, deep player relationships, international credentials, and a brain wired for both strategy and connection, his coaching career in 2025 is the blueprint for how the game is evolving. Back with the Lakers and still just 35, he’s got the tools, the trust, and the trajectory of someone who might just be running his own team sooner than anyone expected.