Heartbroken Damian Lillard Pens Emotional Message After Family Suffers Major Loss

Family has always been Damian Lillard’s anchor. Through All-Star seasons, clutch shots, and even his emotional return to Portland. Especially when big moments happened, his grandfather Albert Johnson was often there, beaming with quiet pride. That bond shaped Lillard’s character as much as his legendary work ethic. Now, as the NBA star faces a year-long rehab for a torn Achilles, family takes center stage again.

The timing feels especially poignant. Just weeks after signing a heartfelt “storybook reunion” deal to finish his career in Portland and taking on a mentor role at his alma mater Weber State, Lillard confronts a profound personal loss. The man who taught him loyalty and perseverance won’t see his next chapter unfold.

Damian Lillard recently shared his grief with fans. On Instagram, he posted a simple but shattering tribute with photos of memories with his beloved grandfather: “The biggest L we ever took man. We love you granddaddy 🙏🏽” The raw emotion in those words.. calling his grandfather’s passing “the biggest L”, speaks volumes about their bond. Fans flooded the comments with support, remembering how Albert proudly wore Lillard’s jersey to games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Albert Johnson wasn’t just a fan; he was foundational. When young Damian had no basketball hoop at their Oakland home, Albert nailed milk crates to a telephone pole so he could practice. Later, he taught Damian “about being real men” through actions, not lectures. In 2016, Lillard famously rearranged his playoff schedule to surprise Albert for his 80th birthday, later telling ESPN, “He was the foundation of all of that.” That night, 200 relatives watched them embrace. A memory, now more precious than ever.

(This is a developing story…)