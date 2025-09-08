“Heartbroken”: Karl-Anthony Towns Pens Emotional Message for Ex-Teammate After Personal Tragedy

The bond between NBA teammates often extends far beyond the basketball court, forged through shared struggles and triumphs. For Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid, this connection has been particularly strong since Reid joined the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019. Their relationship has been one of mutual support, with Reid often citing Towns as a mentor and confidence booster during games and practices.

This deep friendship makes personal tragedies particularly painful for both players. When one member of this basketball brotherhood suffers, the other feels it deeply, demonstrating how professional sports teams often function as extended families during times of crisis.

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns took to X to share his grief over a devastating personal loss affecting his teammate. In a heartfelt post, Towns wrote, “Heartbroken. No words can ever take away the pain for my brother. Holding everyone close in prayer today”. The message was accompanied by prayer and heart emojis, conveying his deep emotional support.

The tragedy involves the death of Naz Reid’s older sister, Toraya Reid, who was fatally shot in New Jersey on September 6. Authorities responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex and found the 28-year-old unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, leaving the Reid family and their extended Timberwolves family in mourning.

Ocean County investigators identified 29-year-old Shaquille Green as the primary suspect, arresting him on charges of murder and weapon possession. The alleged shooter had been in a dating relationship with Toraya Reid, adding another layer of tragedy to this devastating situation. The basketball community has rallied around Reid during this unimaginably difficult time.

(This is a developing story)