Rockets’ Kevin Durant Plan Isn’t Fun for Reed Sheppard as Evidence Shows Contradictory Mindset

Reed Sheppard didn’t exactly sneak into the NBA. After putting up 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per game at Kentucky, he was already turning heads. His mix of hustle and smooth shooting made scouts look twice. When the Houston Rockets picked him third overall, it felt like a reward for a good college career. For a team looking to rebuild fast, Sheppard offered some hope of potentially turning things around for the better. The Rockets were betting on Reed’s high IQ and hustle to spark a new chapter in Houston.

His rookie year showed that potential. Reed became a fan favorite almost overnight, playing meaningful minutes and giving Houston a boost on both ends. He wasn’t the leading scorer, but his instincts and energy made a real impact. Sheppard picked up defensive schemes quickly, often drawing tough assignments. Offensively, he played within the system but wasn’t shy about creating his own shot. As the year closed, it was clear the Rockets had something special in him. Now, though, things could shift with Kevin Durant joining the roster.

Just days ago in Las Vegas, Reed played his second Summer League game, this time against the Pistons. His numbers dipped: just 6-of-19 from the field and 1-of-7 from three, but his presence still caught attention. In one mic’d-up moment, he told a ref mid-game, “I love the physicality, but when I shoot, I have to be able to shoot the basketball.” The ref replied, “Yeah, 100%.” Reed added with a smile, “And dribble.” Even with struggles, his confidence didn’t slip. Later, after hitting a deep three, he looked at a defender and said, “I wouldn’t leave me open. I wouldn’t do that one.”

Well, his talking skills certainly impressed the announcers. While one praised, “Reed Sheppard wearing the wire for us today. He talks like a vet out there.” Another added, “He really does. I think he gets the gist of it.”

The game ended in a 98–83 loss, but it showed where the Rockets are heading. With Durant now in town, the focus is clear: Reed and others will be expected to step up defensively while KD leads the offense. The plan makes sense: Houston already had a gritty, defensive identity. Now they’ve added scoring. But for players like Sheppard, who shine with the ball in hand, that shift isn’t exactly exciting. Still, being told to guard first while itching to shoot? That’s not the easiest trade-off.

Reed’s own words say it best. He didn’t talk about locking someone down or making a big stop. He talked about shooting. About not being left open. That clip wasn’t just funny, it showed his mindset. Houston may want more defenders now, but Sheppard clearly sees himself as an offensive weapon. And that’s the contradiction. While the Rockets draw up a new playbook built around KD, Reed is still waiting for the green light to be what he’s always been: a bucket.

Reed Sheppard embraces bigger role as Durant era begins in Houston

The Houston Rockets may have shaken up their roster with a blockbuster move for Kevin Durant, but for Reed Sheppard, the summer is about personal growth. Now in his second year, Sheppard finds himself moving into a much larger role. No longer buried on the bench, he’s expected to back up veteran Fred VanVleet and carry more of the scoring load. For a team still finding its balance between young talent and experienced leadership, Sheppard’s development is quietly becoming a big deal.

Appearing live on NBA Today from Las Vegas, Sheppard explained his summer priorities. “The biggest thing this summer was getting in the weight room and defensively just working on defense,” he said. “I wasn’t touching the basketball for the first 40 minutes. It wasn’t very fun,” Sheppard admitted, describing two to three weeks of drills that were entirely defense-focused. For someone known more for his jumper, this shift was serious.

The move makes sense. Last season, Sheppard posted a minus-9 plus/minus rating, the lowest among all Rockets who played over 30 games. It was a wake-up call. But while he’s buying into defense, Sheppard hasn’t forgotten what makes him stand out. “Still getting up shots and ball handling and all that, but really just working on being stronger,” he added. That dual focus: being physical while staying true to his scoring instincts, is what might set him apart this year.

via Imago

Even Udonis Haslem, now an ESPN analyst, jumped in with some unfiltered advice. “In this league, we pick on white shooters,” Haslem said, laughing. “We will hunt white shooters in the league and we’ll pick on you defensively.” The room cracked up, but the message landed. Sheppard knows he has to prove he can defend at this level. Still, the Rockets clearly see something in him, especially after keeping him out of the Durant trade talks.

When Shams Charania asked how it felt to be “untouchable” in those trade rumors, Sheppard smiled. “It gives me a lot of confidence just going into the gym,” he said. It’s rare for a second-year player to be spoken about like that, but Sheppard didn’t let it get to his head. “Just really looking forward to the season and trying to help as much as I can,” he added. Even with a superstar like Durant walking into the locker room, Sheppard isn’t shrinking. In fact, he’s ready to compete.

When asked whether he was still the best shooter on the team with KD now around, Sheppard laughed. “I don’t know, I got to prove it a little bit first,” he replied. “It’ll be fun to have some shooting competitions with him though.” That one line summed up his approach perfectly: confident, grounded, and always looking for the next challenge. As Houston enters a new era with Durant, Sheppard is aiming to carve out his space on both ends of the floor.