How Many People Can Fit Into Gainbridge Fieldhouse? Seating Capacity of Indiana Pacers’ Home Arena Revealed

Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock. It is finally that time of the year when NBA fans wait all year for: the 2025 Finals are here! Most preseason bets backed the Lakers overwhelmingly, all thanks to the Luka trade. A few believed in the Thunder, too, but only a handful thought the Pacers would make it. But unpredictable is the nature of this game! Fast forward to now, several favorites were kicked out, and now Oklahoma City and the Indiana Pacers are ready to battle for the crown.

OKC stormed through the season with an incredible 68-14 record. Meanwhile, the Pacers had a quieter 50-32 run, but their playoff push? Unshakable. So will the Pacers be able to finally win their first championship after 49 seasons of drought, or will the Thunder take the win for the first time under the Oklahoma City name?

With the stakes in mind, let’s talk home court. Oklahoma’s Paycom Center will host Games 1, 2, 5, and 7. Indiana gets Games 3, 4, and 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The format stays classic:

Breakdown of Home Court Format:

Games 1 & 2 : In Oklahoma City

Games 3 & 4 : In Indianapolis

Game 5 : Back to OKC

Game 6 : Returns to Indy

Game 7: If needed, OKC hosts again

This 2-2-1-1-1 setup often decides momentum, especially when travel and crowd energy come into play. Thunder, the higher seed, clearly holds an advantage. But Indiana has played with a chip on their shoulder all postseason. “No quote, unquote expert or analyst is going to pick us, and that’s okay. We like it better that way,” Haliburton said recently about the finals. Pacers are here to prove themselves.

Can grit outshine expectations again? Will OKC rise or fumble under pressure? It’s a Finals no one predicted. And now that the stage is set, we have one question left: how many fans can Gainbridge Fieldhouse actually hold for this massive stage? Let’s find out.

What is the seating capacity of Gainbridge Fieldhouse for NBA games?

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, located in downtown Indianapolis, is the official home arena for both the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and the WNBA’s Indiana Fever. To answer the question surrounding its seating capacity, for NBA games, it boasts a seating capacity of 17,274. This medium-sized arena offers the fans an intimate yet electrifying atmosphere! And what else can we expect from a location hosting the final?

The arena sits just a few blocks from Monument Circle and is close to popular spots like Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center. The arena’s seating is pretty steep. What does that entail? Well, this is good news for the fans watching from the back, as folks sitting higher up can also get a good view. What’s more? This setup also helps crank up the noise, making the home crowd feel even louder! That would certainly boost the morale for the players as the amplified already rowdy crowd cheers for them!

via Imago May 4, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket between Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the second half in game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

When they were facing the Bucks this year, speaking on the home court crowd, Tyrese Haliburton had said: “Just the energy in the city right now with everything that’s going on, but especially with us.” So, one can only imagine the kind of energy the city will bring for the players now that the Pacers are back in the finals for the second time in history!

So, with room for 17,274 fans cheering right in the middle of Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse is a place where the city’s basketball passion really comes alive.

How many people can the Gainbridge Fieldhouse hold for concerts and other events?

Besides NBA games, Gainbridge Fieldhouse can hold between 18,000 to 19,000+ people for concerts and other major events. The actual number depends on how the stage or floor layout is set up. That’s a decent jump from the 17,274 seats used during Pacers games. The space shifts easily, all thanks to its post-renovation upgrades from 2020 to 2022, which allow it to handle everything from loud concerts to televised wrestling shows!

So, what kind of events are we talking about? Think big. WWE’s Monday Night Raw has filled the arena with fans. The Crossroads Classic, a college basketball showdown between Indiana’s top teams, used to be an annual staple here. Even political figures like Barack Obama and Donald Trump have held rallies at this spot. It’s not just a sports arena but a go-to for large-scale gatherings.

The versatility comes from how the building was designed. Unlike many modern arenas, Gainbridge kept a fieldhouse style, which makes it feel close but still open enough for different types of crowds. Post-renovation, it added new sideline clubs, reshaped suites, and created flexible event zones that can switch things up quickly.

via Imago Nov 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) slaps hands with forward Zion Williamson (1) after a play against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Being right in downtown Indianapolis, the location makes attending these events even easier. You can hop on public transit, park a few blocks away, or just walk in. Plus, the neighborhood’s packed with spots to eat or grab a drink, which keeps the energy going even after the lights go down.

At the end of the day, concerts and rallies are cool, but ask any local, and they’ll tell you nothing compares to a Pacers game in full swing. The vibe hits different.

How does Gainbridge Fieldhouse’s capacity compare to other NBA arenas?

Ever wondered how the Indiana Pacers’ home stacks up against the rest of the league? Gainbridge Fieldhouse seats 17,923 fans, which is slightly under the league average of 18,790. That might not sound like a huge difference, but in NBA arena terms, it’s enough to place it in the bottom third when it comes to size.

So, how does that compare to some of the bigger names in the league?

Here’s a quick look at where Gainbridge Fieldhouse stands among some of the other popular arenas:

1 United Center Chicago Bulls 20,917 2 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia 76ers 20,478 3 Capital One Arena Washington Wizards 20,356 4 Madison Square Garden New York Knicks 19,812 5 Scotiabank Arena Toronto Raptors 19,800 6 Kaseya Center Miami Heat 19,600 7 Crypto.com Arena Lakers / Clippers 19,060 8 TD Garden Boston Celtics 18,624 9 Amway Center Orlando Magic 18,846 10 Chase Center Golden State Warriors 18,064 11 Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indiana Pacers 17,923

The United Center in Chicago leads the pack, nearly 3,000 seats ahead of the Fieldhouse. Madison Square Garden and Chase Center are also comfortably ahead. Even the upcoming Intuit Dome for the Clippers is projected to hold more. Out of the 29 other arenas, Gainbridge Fieldhouse only makes it to the 24th position! But is bigger always better? Not necessarily.

While Gainbridge might not be among the giants in size, it makes up for it in atmosphere. Many players, reporters, and fans praise it for its close-up feel and unique lighting. It’s the kind of arena where crowd noise feels sharper and more personal, like the fans are right on top of the court. That intimacy can create a serious home-court advantage. Even HoopsHype placed the arena in the top 10 in their list of best to worst arenas!

So while the Bulls pack nearly 21,000 into the United Center and the Knicks sell out the iconic MSG, the Pacers’ home delivers its own brand of magic: less size, more spark! Do you prefer the roar of 20,000 or the sharp intensity of 17,000 fans right on top of the action? Share your thoughts in the comments below!