Ice Cube Admits Chasing Dwight Howard for 3 Years as Ex-Lakers Star Confesses Past Struggle

All eyes were on Dwight Howard earlier this year. There were whispers, maybe even hopes, of an NBA return as rumors of him potentially joining the Lakers were going around. Physically, he was still in shape. But in April, Howard admitted his focus was now on family. “Playing basketball forever I can’t run with my kids anymore. My knees will be shot,” he said, putting NBA dreams on hold. Just when fans gave up, came the surprise: Dwight was joining the Big3.

Fans celebrated, and Ice Cube was thrilled, calling him a “perfect fit for the league.” Now, two weeks into the 8th season, Dwight has already lit up the court and is preparing for a week three clash with Miami 3’s Company. So far, he’s looked solid.

In week one, he made his debut against Miami 3’s Company, posting 10 points and 7 rebounds. Even though his team, LA Riot, lost 50–44, it was a promising start. Fast forward to June 22, and Dwight stepped it up. Facing Dallas Power, he scored 9 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and swatted away a shot. Riot walked away with their first win. With his successful initiation to the league, the question arises: If he ruled out the NBA, how did he end up in the Big3?

It all came out live at Fanatics Fest NYC. During a podcast recording of Above the Rim, Ice Cube, Dwight, and Mu Real shared the moment. “Now we got to tell him a funny behind the scenes story,” said Mu Real. He recalled Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea, who came on to promote Den of Thieves 2. “I told my dad I was coming on the pod and he said you got Dwight on the pod man, tell his a— to come to the big3.” It turns out, it was December last year that things really started to go forward.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 12, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and center Dwight Howard (39) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Center.

That casual joke actually started something that was years in the making. Dwight admitted, “It was actually a couple years in the making.” Ice Cube confirmed it. “Yeah we’ve been trying to get Dwight for about three years it seemed like.” So what changed? Timing. As Dwight explained, “That’s true, they was trying to get me for three years. It just seemed like so much stuff was going on that it wasn’t the proper time.”

For Dwight, this year finally felt right. “I just feel like this year this time is just it’s just perfect for a lot of different reasons,” he said. “This is all a part of God’s plan and I’m just glad to be alive and be a part of it.” From building overseas leagues to making Big3 global, Dwight’s vision is much bigger now. And it all started with a nudge from Ice Cube’s son.

Ice Cube and Dwight Howard speak out on heated BIG3 scuffle with Lance Stephenson

Ice Cube isn’t new to raw emotion, but even he raised an eyebrow at the chaos between Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson. When the brawl broke out during the BIG3 season opener, fans didn’t just see physicality; they saw two former NBA stars battling like it was Game 7. But on The Breakfast Club, Ice Cube put it plainly: “Dwight gotta protect himself out there. They was trying to put some intimidation down, but Dwight wasn’t having it.”

The tension started like any normal play. A few bumps, a little trash talk, then a full-blown scuffle that pushed past the court’s edge. Howard shoved back. Stephenson didn’t back down. Within seconds, the brawl landed them both in the crowd. They were ejected and handed warnings. The league, however, saw it as growing pains. As first-timers in the BIG3, neither got suspended, only reminded to keep it cleaner moving forward.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 5, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

What fans didn’t see is how both players handled it afterward. Stephenson voiced his frustration online, saying Howard was reckless. But Howard didn’t hit back, well, verbally, at least. On the radio show, he smiled, stayed calm, and let Cube speak for him. That says a lot about where his mindset is right now. He’s not just here to play; he’s here to build.

For Ice Cube, the scuffle didn’t overshadow the bigger picture. The league is growing, and the physicality? That’s part of the game. It’s entertainment, yes, but also a reminder that the BIG3 isn’t backyard ball. It’s real, it’s intense, and sometimes, it boils over.