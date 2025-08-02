Jalen Brunson Urged to Make Another Sacrifice After Knicks Confirm $741M Decision

Jalen Brunson shocked the NBA world when he gave up over one hundred million dollars to help the Knicks build around him. That selfless move cleared the way for New York to lock in Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart without mortgaging their future. But now people are saying Brunson owes his teammates another kind of sacrifice. He needs to give up a little bit of the ball to let his new co-stars shine, and that might be just as tough as walking away from big money.

Last season Brunson carried the load like a champ, averaging twenty-six points and 7.3 assists per game. Yet his 31.5 percent usage rate ranked second highest in the league, meaning almost one in three Knicks possessions ended with his name attached. New York ran a slow, Brunson-centric offense that stifled transition chances and left wings waiting for clean looks. Now the call is coming from inside the building to spread the ball more freely.

Iman Shumpert made that plea clear in a video uploaded to X by @NBA_NewYork. Speaking about Brunson’s usage rate, he said “As much as we love Jalen Brunson, I think his usage has to go down a little bit for Mikal and others to flourish.” He praised Brunson’s fourth-quarter dominance but urged him to “pick your spots” and “share the sugar a little bit more throughout the game.” Shumpert noted that increased ball movement under the new coaching staff could unlock Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jalen Brunson’s numbers underscore the point. While he delivered 26.0 points and 7.3 assists on 48.8 percent shooting, the Knicks ranked 28th in pace and 22nd in offensive rating. They also took the fourth most late-clock shots in the playoffs, a symptom of predictability. By contrast, Bridges averaged 17.6 points on 50 percent shooting and needs more early touches to build rhythm. Sharing the ball could reduce Brunson’s 13.1 turnover rate and improve true shooting efficiency, keeping him fresher for crunch time.

If Brunson steps back, his teammates step up. Bridges can create off the bounce. Towns can flash to the high post. Anunoby can use his two-way game consistently. And when Brunson returns to the ball in the fourth quarter, the Knicks won’t feel the same pressure cooker. Add the already impressive chemistry in the Knicks locker room, the potential of this group is quite exciting. So for Brunson, it’s a conscious sacrifice- much like his contract decision. Meant to maximize the team’s championship window. But asking a player to relinquish the thing that made him a star is never easy.

Knicks with the $741M decision

The Knicks have now committed a staggering $741 million to their projected starting five over the next several seasons- a financial declaration of war on the rest of the league. Brunson’s $187.5 million extension sits alongside Karl-Anthony Towns’ five-year, $171.2 million deal via sign-and-trade, Mikal Bridges’ four-year, $150 million pact, OG Anunoby’s four-year, $175.8 million contract, and Josh Hart’s two-year, $57.5 million agreement. This all-in approach locks in the core through the 2028 free agency class and beyond.

via Imago Feb 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) runs up court after basket during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brunson’s deal escalates from $40 million in 2024-25 to $52 million in 2027-28. Featuring a player option that gives him future control. Towns’ cap hits grow from $31 million to $40 million. Bridges averages $37.5 million but includes an early termination option for slight cap relief. Anunoby’s fully guaranteed contract makes him the highest-paid wing at nearly $44 million per year. Hart’s two-year deal at $28.75 million annually secures vital 3-and-D depth.

This payroll sends the Knicks into luxury tax territory north of three hundred sixty million dollars. Triggering roughly one hundred fifty million in repeater tax penalties. They’ll enter the season with only the mid-level and bi-annual exceptions to fill out the roster. By anchoring their starting five with these massive deals, New York has embraced a win-now philosophy under coach Mike Brown. Sacrificing draft flexibility and cap space in pursuit of a title window that hinges on both ball movement sacrifice and superstar dollar sacrifices.