Pacers vs Nuggets Injury Report (Dec. 3): Are Pascal Siakam, Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight?

The Indiana Pacers are searching for momentum after a brief winning streak was snapped, and now they face the tall task of hosting one of the West’s best. Their health situation remains a long-term issue, but the immediate availability of their top players offers a glimmer of hope against a Denver Nuggets squad also navigating key absences.

Pacers Injury Report: Are Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard Playing Tonight?

Pascal Siakam is not listed on the injury report and is expected to play against the Denver Nuggets. The forward leads the Pacers in scoring, rebounding, and steals, averaging 24.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. His presence is critical for Indiana’s offense.

Andrew Nembhard is also not on the report and will be available. The guard is averaging 17.5 points and a team-leading 6.2 assists per game this season. He handles the primary playmaking duties in Tyrese Haliburton’s absence.

Imago Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The team will be without several rotation players for extended periods. Aaron Nesmith is out for around four weeks with a left knee MCL sprain. Obi Toppin is out after undergoing surgery on his right foot.

Tyrese Haliburton remains out for the entire season as he recovers from Achilles surgery. Johnny Furphy is questionable with a left ankle sprain, while Quenton Jackson and Kam Jones are ruled out.

Nuggets Injury Report: Are Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Playing Tonight?

Nikola Jokic is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game with a left wrist sprain. The reigning MVP has appeared in all 20 games for Denver this season despite the ongoing issue. Jokic is averaging a triple-double with 29.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 11.1 assists.

Jamal Murray is questionable due to a sprained right ankle sustained in Monday’s loss. The point guard returned to that game but was limited, finishing with 10 points in 26 minutes. Murray is averaging 23.3 points and 6.7 assists per game this season.

The Nuggets are without two other key rotation players. Aaron Gordon is out for four to six weeks with a right hamstring strain. Christian Braun is also out for approximately six weeks with a left ankle sprain.

Reserve guard Julian Strawther remains out with a back injury. G League assigned players Tamar Bates and DaRon Holmes II will also miss the game.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Pacers vs Nuggets

The projected starting lineups account for the latest injury updates. The Pacers will start their available core, while the Nuggets will adjust around Jokic with multiple wings sidelined.

G – Andrew Nembhard G – Jamal Murray G – Bennedict Mathurin G – Peyton Watson F – Ben Sheppard F – Spencer Jones F – Pascal Siakam F – Cameron Johnson C – Jay Huff C – Nikola Jokic

For the Pacers, Jay Huff is projected to start at center. Bennedict Mathurin, averaging 21.1 points, will start in the backcourt alongside Nembhard. For the Nuggets, Spencer Jones is expected to start at forward in place of the injured Aaron Gordon. Cameron Johnson, averaging 11.2 points, will start at the other forward spot.

The Denver Nuggets enter the game with a 14-6 record, placing them second in the Northwest Division. The Indiana Pacers hold a 4-win and 17-loss record. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 PM Eastern Time at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This concludes a four-game homestand for the Pacers.