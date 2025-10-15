Injury Isn’t Heat’s Only Concern About Bam Adebayo as ESPN Analyst Pinpoints Startling Stat

Despite all the preseason excitement built around the Miami Heat, their start has felt less like a reflection of “Heat culture” and more like a state of mild confusion. The statistics speak for themselves: with a 0-5 record in the preseason, they hold the worst mark in the league. However, the real concern lies with Bam Adebayo, the key player expected to anchor the team’s efforts. His performance has left fans feeling uneasy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

See, before the knee scare sent every Heat supporter into shock and disbelief, Adebayo wasn’t exactly lighting it up. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst pointed it out on NBA Today, saying, “Before Bam got hurt, he was only shooting 29%, already coming off of a little bit of a down year last year… They have gotten some really good play from Kel’el Ware.” Which essentially means that the injury wasn’t the first red flag. It was just the loudest.

Malika Andrews hinted at what everyone was thinking. Seeing Bam Adebayo limp off the floor isn’t just bad optics, but also bad business. “Yeah, and seeing Bam go out injury, that’s a little bit tough,” she said. Because when their defensive star and offensive glue guy suddenly look human, that shakes the foundation of what Miami’s built on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yes, Erik Spoelstra has confirmed that Bam’s absence was precautionary. And yes, the MRI scare turned out to be just a contusion. But let’s be honest here, for a team that’s banking on him to carry post-Jimmy Butler Miami, even a brief injury pause feels like a flashing red warning sign.

Tyler Herro has regained his swagger, Andrew Wiggins is a new standout in the lineup, and Kel’el Ware has emerged as the biggest surprise of the preseason. The 21-year-old has been all over the court, consistently finding open lanes. At times, he plays with the confidence of someone who doesn’t yet realize how impressive his performance is.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Feb 7, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks on during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But the uncomfortable truth? Miami Heat’s fate doesn’t rest with the shiny new guys. It still revolves around Bam Adebayo. Now, here’s the tricky thing about Bam.

AD

He’s not your traditional star player. He’s part playmaker, part defensive savant, and occasionally, part offensive liability. His numbers last season dipped just enough to make you squint. The midrange jumper that was supposed to strengthen into a weapon? Still in the lab.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why Bam Adebayo’s form could make or break Miami’s 2025-26 season

The long-range shot? Let’s not even go there yet. When Bam’s locked in, the Heat look like a playoff team. When he’s not, they look like a team trying to find a new identity in the post-Butler era. And right now, that identity feels cloudy at best.

Windhorst wasn’t wrong to question the production. Shooting 29% in preseason after a down year doesn’t scream confidence. Last season, Adebayo averaged 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 48.5% appearing in all 78 games. In the postseason, though?

via Imago Dec 7, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates with guard Tyler Herro (14) after Herro made a three-point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

4 games played and started, got swept 0-4 in the first round, and averaged 17.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 43.8 shooting.

Adebayo’s offense, for all its effort, still lacks consistency, especially when defenses force him to operate beyond his comfort zone. Spoelstra knows this. He’s trying to balance development and damage control.

Which brings us to Kel’el Ware, the 7-footer who’s been making the Heat’s bench look like a cheat code. Ware’s been dominant on the glass (a 20.8 rebound percentage will do that) and strong enough to give Spo the flexibility he’s been begging for. The Heat finally have a reliable big to back up Bam Adebayo, or at least spell him without the entire defense collapsing.

That kind of backup is a luxury Miami arguably hasn’t had in years. This is Spoelstra’s version of a safety net. Still, the big question isn’t about Ware’s ceiling, but about Bam’s reliability.

If his shot doesn’t find rhythm, and the knee keeps flaring up, Miami’s offense could spiral into predictable territory again with high pick-and-rolls that stall, drives that collapse without kick-outs, and a half-court setup that begs for spacing. And in a conference where the Celtics and Bucks are locked and loaded, a half-healthy Bam isn’t going to cut it.

The silver lining, though? Bam Adebayo’s leadership. Say what you will about his stats, but he’s still the heartbeat of the team.

His locker-room presence post-Butler is irreplaceable, and his defensive IQ remains top-tier. The issue is that Miami can’t just rely on his leadership to win games, as they also need his efficiency back. If Spoelstra plays it smart, we might see more of Bam and Ware sharing the floor. It’s an odd pairing on paper in today’s pace-and-space NBA, but there’s untapped potential there.

It could work, but it’ll take patience and reps. Bam Adebayo himself seems up for the challenge. He called the roster shake-up “a very good shake-up for our team, and now there’s a different dynamic to it.” Maybe that’s optimism, maybe it’s deflection, but for now, Heat fans will take any sign that their franchise centerpiece is mentally ready to roll.

The Heat close preseason against Memphis on October 17th, and all eyes will be on that knee and on that shot. If Bam Adebayo isn’t right physically or rhythmically, the Heat’s problems extend far beyond the standings.

Because at the end of the day, this isn’t just about one injury. It’s about the one player they can’t afford to doubt.