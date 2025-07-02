Insider Confirms Warriors Entering Damian Lillard Sweepstakes After Bucks Waiver

It has been a chaotic few months for Damian Lillard. First, he got diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf that sidelined him indefinitely. Following rigorous treatment, the sharpshooter finally made his return, only to suffer a season ending Achilles injury in the first round of the playoffs. Still recovering from this massive blow, Dame received another shock as the Bucks waived him, stretching his two-year $112.6 million remaining salary over the next five years. Now, everyone is left wondering – What’s next for him?

Surprisingly, despite the abrupt departure from Milwaukee, veteran insider Marc J. Spears claims Lillard is in a good place, “Dame’s doing the Brookfield dance. He’s ecstatic.” Why? Because now he has the freedom to go wherever he wants while having a secure paycheck for the next five years. The insider continued, “His agent told me this is an incredible opportunity for him. He gets to be a free agent two years early. Choose where he wants to go. Money doesn’t really matter right now because he’s still getting paid by the Bucks.”

Moreover, teams are reportedly lining up to acquire Lillard despite knowing that he will not be able to suit up for the next few months. Reports suggest that the multi-time All-Star could be back around the All-Star break. But the lengthy recovery period is not stopping teams from pursuing him, including the Warriors. Per Spears, Warriors have been in touch on Lillard about a potential future together.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lillard is from Oakland, which could be enough motivation for him to play in the Bay Area, close to where he grew up. Obviously, Mike Dunleavy has been in search for another star to pair alongside Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. There were even murmurs about a Kevin Durant pursuit. Now that KD is no longer on the table, Lillard could be exactly what the team needs. Despite his injury woes, he averaged 24.9 points and over seven assists this season. If he signs with the Warriors, he could take the scoring and ball handling load off Steph. Moreover, with their ability to shoot the rock, they could become the most lethal duo in the league, somewhat like a new version of Splash Brothers. But first, Dame needs to make a complete recovery.

Damian Lillard’s plan amid recovery from Achilles injury revealed as he seeks long-term future with next team

While reportedly double-digit teams continue to inquire about Lillard’s availability, hoping to sign him, he plans on spending the rest of his recovery period at a familiar location. “He’s gonna be in Portland which is gonna be an important part for him to rehab, be around his kids. Wherever he goes next that team must know that he plans to rehab in Portland so he can be close to his family.” Spears remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yes, Dame is turning this shocking waiver into an opportunity to spend some quality time with his family. That means returning to the place where he spent the first eleven years of his career. However, the insider confirmed that the Top 75 player will be available whenever he joins a new team. So, this seems like a golden opportunity for the Warriors because they can sign an all-time player at an economical price due to the current situation.

“If he signs with a team, it’s probably gonna be a two-year deal, which gives him very economical deal for that team, but also allows him to do a two-year kind of try out, see how it is. See if this is a place he could be long term.” Spears added, highlighting Dame’s desire to find a place where he can likely finish his career. Do you believe Dunleavy can capitalize on this opportunity?