Insider Deems Bradley Beal’s Lakers Move ‘Unlikely’ as Free Agency Chase Heats Up

Bradley Beal in Purple and Gold? It’s a nice thought… just don’t hold your breath because that dream might just be dead on arrival. It’s July, which means it’s officially the season of NBA pipe dreams. And right now, few are puffing louder than the idea of Bradley Beal donning a Lakers jersey. Sounds interesting, right? A smooth-scoring veteran next to LeBron James and Luka Doncic? Cue the Photoshop jerseys and fan-made hype videos. But pump the brakes. Why?

Because according to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, that fantasy might already be out of reach. “I think it’s unlikely that he ends up being a Laker,” Buha said, dipping into the financial and rotational chaos that makes the move, well, a bit of a mess. Yes, Beal reportedly has L.A. on his list, per The Athletic.

But that same list includes the Warriors, Clippers, and Bucks, and they all arguably make more sense. Buha made it clear that the Lakers are working with the $5.1 million Bi-Annual Exception. The Clippers? They have $5.3 million to play with and, more importantly, a starting shooting guard hole ready to be filled. And even if Beal took less, would it even work?

Buha didn’t think so. “He’d probably be a bench player, to be completely honest.” A starting lineup of Luka, LeBron, Beal, and Austin Reaves? “I don’t think that makes much sense,” he said, until you remember the word “defense.” Meanwhile, Milwaukee looms as perhaps the most intriguing destination.

In other words, if Beal’s aiming to rehab his value, the Bucks might be on the fast track. So while the Lakers are on Beal’s list, technically, don’t expect that jersey swap to actually happen. Too crowded, too expensive, and too many better fits elsewhere. But why has his value changed so much? We might just have the answer to that!

Bradley Beal, who once averaged 30+ points per game in back-to-back seasons (30.5 in 2019-20 and 31.3 in 2020-21) and has a career high of 60 points, isn’t quite that guy anymore. Injuries and diminishing explosiveness have recalibrated expectations. He averaged 17 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds this season with the Suns. Now that is efficient, sure, but a far cry from his All-NBA peak.

The Lakers already have a spacing conundrum. Rui Hachimura is their most plug-and-play forward outside of LeBron, and swapping him for Beal only worsens their defensive issues. As Buha emphasized, “You’re getting much worse defensively there and smaller.” Now this?

via Imago Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) waits for play to resume against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.

This makes sense. A team that could start Beal next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and let him shoot his way into a redemption arc. “He could start, put up big numbers next to Giannis, maybe even be their second-leading scorer and rehab his value that way,” Buha said. He’d go from third fiddle in the Phoenix Suns to second option in the Milwaukee Bucks. And people, in today’s NBA, that jump could mean everything. But don’t sleep on the Bay or L.A.’s other squad, either.

Golden State is clearly open to shaking things up, especially with Jonathan Kuminga’s name floating in trade rumors. And for a Warriors team looking to squeeze another run out of the Curry-Draymond core, Beal’s offensive polish could be a win-now gamble. As for the Clippers? Beal could step into a scoring role next to Kawhi Leonard and James Harden (for however long they’re both upright), with slightly more money on the table and a clearer path to minutes. And let’s not forget the leverage Bradley has.

Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract. He holds the cards. But leverage only works when the teams involved actually want to deal you a hand. So, where does that leave the Lakers?

If the Lakers want defense, shooting, and size around LeBron and Luka, then Bradley Beal might be the wrong piece at the wrong time. If they want name value and bench firepower? Maybe. But the reality is that the Lakers have very little financial flexibility, even less positional room, and no reason to break the bank for a player who doesn’t address their core needs. The question of Bradley Beal in Purple and Gold? The door’s not completely closed. But if you’re looking for smoke, look elsewhere. Because this one barely made a spark.