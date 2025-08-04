Insider Drops Concerning Joel Embiid Health Update as Daryl Morey’s Major Decision Comes Under Scrutiny

Picture the 76ers’ championship dreams last season- derailed before they even left the station. Joel Embiid’s left knee became Philadelphia’s recurring nightmare, limiting him to just 19 games after offseason surgery failed to fix lingering issues. That meniscus tear from February 2024 never truly healed, leaving the MVP grinding through pain during Team USA’s gold medal run. Now, as summer workouts wrap up, whispers about his condition have turned into alarm bells.

Daryl Morey keeps insisting Embiid’s rehab is “on track” for training camp, but league insiders aren’t buying it. Rival execs at Summer League exchanged uneasy glances when Philly’s medical updates dropped- the kind of silence that screams “trouble ahead.” With Paul George also nursing knee problems and Tyrese Maxey carrying the load alone, the Sixers’ $211M gamble hangs by a thread. What do they know that we don’t?

Cue the bombshell. NBACentral’s viral tweet yesterday sourced Brett Siegel’s ClutchPoints report: “Embiid has struggled getting back on the court… things are ‘bad.’” The revelation? He’ll “likely miss the start of training camp”– with some execs claiming the Sixers “regret their decision to extend” his $193M deal. One Eastern Conference source put it bluntly: “The damage has been done. None of us can get word on if it’s actually repairable.”

This isn’t just another setback. Joel Embiid’s April arthroscopic surgery- his second knee procedure in 15 months- failed to stop the swelling, mirroring Kawhi Leonard’s chronic battles. Team medics privately compare his cartilage to “worn tire treads,” per Siegel. That extension locking him through 2029? ESPN’s Brian Windhorst calls it “untradeable” now. With George’s groin issues sidelining him too, Philly’s title window slams shut unless Embiid defies medical history.

But Joel Embiid’s health isn’t the only regret haunting Philly. Morey’s mid-season tank job fractured the locker room- and players aren’t staying quiet. Here’s what went down-

Morey’s tank tactics backfire

Rewind to last February: With Embiid and George injured, Morey pivoted hard to asset hunting. He shipped out Caleb Martin for Quentin Grimes, flooded the roster with 10-day contracts, and openly chased lottery odds. Veteran Guerschon Yabusele recently blasted the strategy on the Roommates Show: “We waved the white flag… When we changed four guys, then four new guys came, plus 10-day contracts? Zero chemistry.” His verdict? Philly quit too soon.

via Imago Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Yabusele’s frustration cuts deep. He played out of position at center, dragged teammates through frantic practices, and begged management: “Trust us to chase the play-in.” Instead, Morey prioritized cap relief and draft capital- clearing $3.5M in luxury tax space. The cost? Locker-room trust. As Yabusele stressed: “You can’t build wins when half the roster’s updating their LinkedIn daily.” Oof.

Now, the fallout. That “strategic flexibility” looks hollow with Embiid’s future uncertain and George injury-prone. Rivals smirk at Philly’s “treadmill team” status, while fans rage at wasted prime years. As one league scout told Bleacher Report: “Morey bet on Embiid’s knee holding up. He lost.” For a franchise haunted by “The Process,” this isn’t rebuilding- it’s unraveling.