Insider Report Confirms Kevin Durant Trade Deadline as $146M Rockets Duo at Risk

With another NBA season nearing its end, the focus has shifted to the offseason trade market. And one superstar seems to be in the middle of it all – Kevin Durant. After getting swept in the first-round last year and missing the playoffs entirely this year, it’s clear that the Suns’ Big Three experiment has been a massive failure. So, they are looking to revamp their roster, likely by parting ways with The Slim Reaper. And the move could come sooner than you expect!

Per Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, Durant is likely to get traded before the upcoming draft on June 25. “I’ve been reporting all along this thing is gonna get done before the draft.” He remarked. That’s because the deal will likely involve draft compensation. While the deadline for the trade has seemingly been set, KD’s next destination is yet to be determined. Looks like Rockets’ star duo could be at risk.

Durant reportedly prefers to land in Texas, with either the Rockets or Spurs. For the Houston team to acquire the two-time champ, the deal is likely to include their young stars Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. Their current contract combines for $146 million, which is enough to make room for KD in the roster. Durant is owed $54.7 million in salary next season.

The move works both ways because the Rockets get a reliable veteran superstar with proven championship experience. Something they were lacking this season as they got knocked out by the Warriors in the first round. Although Jalen and Jabari are promising young stars, they failed to step up in the playoffs, hinting that they might not be ready for the big stage just yet. Green averaged merely 13.3 points, whereas Smith’s numbers were significantly lower, at 7.4 points per game. So, Houston could consider moving on from them and Durant seems like the perfect fit.

Meanwhile, the move gives the Suns two young stars with massive upside. Both Jabari and Green have the potential to be perennial All-Stars if developed the right way. And acquiring them in exchange for KD could set the franchise for the future. While Jabari and Smith’s future in Houston is seemingly in jeopardy, it is still not certain that Rockets and Suns will finalize the deal, as there are multiple options on the table.

Clippers emerge as potential suitors for Kevin Durant as NBA Insider gives key update on trade buzz

Upon revealing the timeline for Durant’s trade, Gambadoro also highlighted a potential suitor, “I think the Clippers might have some interest as well.” Well, the LA team is also seeking a superstar following their embarrassing first round exit. While Kawhi Leonard and James Harden did a solid job last year to make up for Paul George’s departure, it was not enough to make them title contenders. Durant could be the missing piece that gets them over the hump.

According to veteran reporter Matt Moore, Clippers have contacted the Suns for a potential trade. “They are looking for bigger fish to fry, though I think a deal ultimately is unlikely. Instead of revealing the shocker that they’re a team that has talks with Phoenix about KD, how about this: they, like everyone else in the league, have called Phoenix about KD and just happen to be one of the teams that those talks have gotten out about.” He remarked.

Meanwhile, ESPN veteran Shams Charania confirmed that the Suns are in contact with several other teams, “The focus of the Suns’ conversations as of the last 24 hours has been around the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat and the New York Knicks.” With so many potential suitors in play, where KD will land is still uncertain. A lot will depend on his preference, which is leaning toward a Texas team. Do you think Rockets are the right fit for KD or should he go somewhere else?