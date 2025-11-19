Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? Mavs vs Knicks Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (Nov. 19)

The Dallas Mavericks welcome the New York Knicks to town tonight for a clash, a game featuring two teams on very different paths this season. The Knicks are fighting near the top of the Eastern Conference, while the struggling Mavericks are simply fighting to stop the bleeding during a tough start.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Knicks?

Anthony Davis will not play in tonight’s game against the New York Knicks. The star big man continues to recover from a left calf strain that has already forced him to miss nine consecutive contests. This absence marks his tenth missed game of the season due to this specific injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Apr 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) runs back up the court during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mavericks provided a formal update on his condition over the weekend. The team announced that Davis will be re-evaluated in seven to ten days, setting a clearer timeline for his potential return. Coach Jason Kidd commented on the situation, stating, “He wants to be out there to help us. But this gives him seven to 10 days to get better or to get stronger. Hopefully, in seven to 10 days, he’s back on the floor.”

This extended timeline follows a period where Davis was pushing to return earlier. Team governor Patrick Dumont ultimately overruled those plans, siding with medical staff urging caution to prevent a more serious related injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mavs vs Knicks injury report for Nov. 19

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Mavs injury report

The Dallas Mavericks have a lengthy list of players on the injury report. Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are both listed as probable for the game. Lively is managing a knee issue while Gafford is dealing with an ankle concern. Their potential returns would provide a major boost to the Mavericks’ frontcourt.

Dallas will definitely be without several key players. Kyrie Irving remains out as he recovers from left knee surgery. Dante Exum is also out with a knee injury and still has no official timetable for a return. Rookie Ryan Nembhard will not be available for the matchup either.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks have their own injury concerns to monitor. Star guard Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable with an ankle sprain that caused him to miss the last two games. OG Anunoby has been ruled out with a hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Kevin McCullar Jr. is on the report as day-to-day with a nose issue.

Predicted lineups for Mavs vs Knicks for Nov. 19

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper Flagg (PG) Jalen Brunson (PG) Max Christie (SG) Landry Shamet (SG) Klay Thompson (SF) Mikal Bridges (SF) P.J. Washington (PF) Karl-Anthony Towns (PF) Daniel Gafford (C) Mitchell Robinson (C)

Where to watch the Mavs vs the Knicks game?

Date: November 19, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM Eastern Time / 9:30 PM IST

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Local viewers can also watch on MSG Network. Streaming options include Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers. The game is set for the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas.

Match preview and what to expect

This game presents a stark contrast in team performance. The Knicks arrive with a solid 8-5 record and hold the second spot in the Atlantic Division. The Mavericks are languishing near the bottom of the Western Conference with a 4-11 record, having lost eleven of their first fifteen games.

New York is searching for its first road victory of the season, currently sitting with a 0-4 record away from home. The team averages 121.4 points per game, which is significantly higher than the 117.2 points the Mavericks typically allow. Dallas, meanwhile, has been outscored by an average of 6.9 points per game this season.

Even with Brunson’s status up in the air, the Knicks have more reliable firepower and a clearer identity. Their strong offensive output and the Mavericks’ extensive injury woes tilt the scales. Prediction: The New York Knicks will win.