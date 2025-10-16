Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? Where to Watch Mavericks vs Lakers Preseason Game?

Anthony Davis is getting closer to full strength at the perfect moment. After working his way through limited minutes in the opening games of the preseason, the Dallas Mavericks big man is ready to crank up the intensity in Wednesday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis, who had surgery in July to fix a detached retina in his right eye, has been slowly getting back into game shape after spending more than a month away from basketball activities during his recovery. He has put up solid numbers so far, averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks across three preseason appearances, including a standout 25-point performance in Monday’s 114-101 victory over the Utah Jazz.​​ Which sets the stage for the question of the night- is Anthony Davis playing tonight?

Davis is expected to play tonight, and the Mavericks plan to increase his minutes, building on the 25 minutes he logged in Monday’s win over Utah. Kidd said he wants to test how far Davis can go as the regular season approaches.

Apr 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The matchup carries additional significance as it marks Davis’s first game against his former team since the controversial trade. Davis has expressed championship expectations for his new team, stating at Media Day, “The goal is still to bring a championship here. I think we have a good ball club.” Coach Kidd intends to continue using his jumbo lineup featuring Davis alongside Dereck Lively II, Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington, and Klay Thompson.

Mavericks Injury Report Ahead of Today’s Matchup Against the Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks will be without several players for tonight’s contest against Los Angeles. Starting point guard Kyrie Irving remains out as he continues recovering from knee surgery, with coach Jason Kidd refuting recent reports that Irving was ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation process. Center Daniel Gafford is also sidelined with an ankle sprain, expected to keep him out 2-3 weeks.

Guard Dante Exum has been ruled out with a knee injury that also kept him from Saturday’s preseason game against Charlotte. Dalano Banton and D’Angelo Russell will both miss the game for rest purposes after sitting out Monday’s matchup as well. Brandon Williams is considered day-to-day with a hamstring issue but participated in Tuesday’s practice.

Caleb Martin represents a game-time decision after participating in Tuesday’s practice session. Coach Kidd said the team will monitor how Martin feels ahead of the game before making a final determination on his availability. The Mavericks have been using a shortened rotation in recent preseason games, completing their first-half rotations with just nine players against Atlanta.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs the Lakers preseason matchup?

Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025​

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. local time)​

Where to Watch: KFAA-29, MavsTV Stream, ESPN​

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada​

Radio: KEGL 97.1 FM The Eagle, 99.1 FM Zona MX (Spanish)​

Live Stats: NBA.com​

Predictions for Tonight’s Mavericks vs Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks are predicted to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in tonight’s preseason finale. Betting markets favor Dallas with a -4.5 point spread, reflecting confidence in their established starting lineup against a Lakers team that played just last night in Phoenix.

The Lakers enter with a 1-3 preseason record and are expected to rest key players after their game against the Suns. With LeBron James already sidelined with sciatica and players like Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves likely to see limited action if they play at all, Los Angeles will rely on reserves like Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Rui Hachimura to carry the load.

Dallas’s motivation to build momentum heading into the regular season, combined with their superior roster availability and home-court advantage at the T-Mobile Arena, gives them the edge. The Mavericks have specifically focused on developing their jumbo lineup’s chemistry, which should prove decisive against a potentially short-handed Lakers squad.