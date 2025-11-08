Is Austin Reaves Playing Tonight? Lakers vs Hawks Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (Nov. 8)

The Los Angeles Lakers open a tough five-game road trip in Atlanta, riding a five-game winning streak despite missing key players. Yet, roster uncertainty continues with LeBron, Luka, and Austin Reaves each sitting out recent games. As they prepare to face a banged-up Hawks squad, the biggest question remains whether rising star Austin Reaves will be available for tonight’s matchup.

Is Austin Reaves playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks?

Austin Reaves will not play in Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Los Angeles Lakers guard has been ruled out due to a right groin strain that has sidelined him for multiple games. This marks the third consecutive game Reaves will miss with this injury. He last played in the Lakers’ matchup against the Miami Heat before the groin issue emerged.

Even Head coach JJ Redick emphasized the need for caution with such injuries. “He’s got some soreness in that right groin,” Redick told reporters. “Those injuries, or a further injury on that, is hard. I’ve had ’em. I’ve had surgery. We’re just trying to be safe with him, but we’re not going to put him at risk.” Redick’s comments reflect a cautious approach that comes with experience.

Imago Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Having dealt with groin injuries himself during his playing career, he understands how easily they can worsen if not properly managed. Given the Lakers’ long season ahead, prioritizing Reaves’ health over short-term gains makes sense. The team would rather miss him for a few games now than risk a lingering setback later.

LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report for Nov. 8

Lakers injury report

The Los Angeles Lakers have four players officially ruled out for Saturday’s contest. Alongside Austin Reaves, LeBron James remains out with right sciatica and has not traveled with the team for this road trip. Adou Thiero continues recovering from left knee surgery while Gabe Vincent deals with a left ankle sprain.

Maxi Kleber has been upgraded to questionable as he works through an abdominal muscle strain. The forward has yet to make his Lakers debut after being acquired last season, potentially making his first appearance against Atlanta.

Hawks injury report

The Hawks will be without star guard Trae Young, who is recovering from a sprained MCL in his right knee. Luke Kennard is questionable due to illness after missing Atlanta’s previous game against Toronto. Nikola Djurisic is also day-to-day with an elbow issue.

Predicted Lineups for Lakers vs Hawks for Nov. 8

The projected starting lineups for both teams are as follows.

Los Angeles Lakers Atlanta Hawks Marcus Smart (PG) Dyson Daniels (PG) Luka Doncic (SG) Nickeil Alexander-Walker (SG) Jake LaRavia (SF) Zaccharie Risacher (SF) Rui Hachimura (PF) Jalen Johnson (PF) Deandre Ayton (C) Kristaps Porzingis (C)

These lineups account for the confirmed absences of Austin Reaves and Trae Young for their respective teams.

Where to Watch the LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks Game?

Fans can tune in to watch the game through the following options.

Date: Saturday, November 8

Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast for Hawks fans, SportsNet LA for Lakers fans, and nationally on NBA TV.

Live Stream: Viewers can also stream the game live using Fubo or the NBA League Pass.

Match Preview and What to Expect

The Los Angeles Lakers enter with a 7-2 record and the second-best standing in the Western Conference. They have won five consecutive games despite missing multiple key players, showing impressive depth under first-year coach JJ Redick. Luka Doncic leads the team, averaging 40 points per game.

Imago Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) high fives head coach JJ Redick during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Hawks, on the other hand, hold a 4-5 record and are playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing to Toronto 109-97. They feature a balanced attack led by Jalen Johnson and Kristaps Porzingis, but rank in the middle of the league offensively and defensively without Trae Young.

Even without Austin Reaves, the Lakers’ momentum and superior record give them the edge against a Hawks team missing their best player. The prediction is for the Los Angeles Lakers to extend their winning streak to six games.