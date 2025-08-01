Is Carter Bryant Related to Kobe Bryant? Closer Look at Spurs Rookie’s Family Background

When a young, athletic rookie named Bryant starts turning heads in the NBA, you can imagine the assumptions flying in every direction. And when that rookie is landing decent shots, plays on the West Coast, and has highlight reels that remind people of a certain Mamba, well.. the whispers get louder. Fans have been asking- Is he Kobe’s cousin? Nephew? Maybe a distant relative we never heard about? It’s not exactly a wild theory.. but it’s one that needs some clearing up.

The confusion makes sense. The surname is iconic, the basketball talent is real, and both Bryants have deep California ties. It’s a recipe for speculation. But the more you dig, the clearer the picture becomes. Carter Bryant’s path to the NBA is full of family stories, cultural roots, and unique experiences that stand completely on their own. There’s no denying he’s got a powerful name, but the legacy he’s building? That’s entirely different. And yes- now’s the time we finally answer the question everyone’s been thinking about.

What is the relation between Pacers star Carter Bryant and Kobe Bryant?

Let’s get this straight from the jump: Carter Bryant and Kobe Bryant are not related. Despite sharing the same last name and both hooping at the highest level, their family trees don’t cross. Carter Dayne Bryant, the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has zero blood ties to the late Lakers legend. Their stories couldn’t be more different once you start looking closely.

Carter was born in Riverside, California in 2005- when Kobe had already become a household name. His family has no NBA lineage, no time spent overseas in Italy like Kobe’s. And there’s no Joe “Jellybean” Bryant in Carter’s background either. Instead, what you’ll find is a blended cultural mix of African-American and Latino heritage, plus a powerful connection to the deaf community through his mom’s side of the family. Different roots, different upbringing, different worlds.

Even his journey into the league has its own flavor. Let’s hope Carter’s not trying to be the next Bryant- and he’s out to be the first Carter. And while fans might draw visual comparisons or get caught up in the hype of a shared last name, the truth is, this is a new chapter with a brand-new story. One that shouldn’t need the shadow of someone else’s greatness to feel legitimate.

Who are Carter Bryant’s parents?

Carter’s foundation begins with two people who’ve clearly shaped more than just his basketball instincts. His dad, D’Cean Bryant, played college ball at Long Beach State in the late ’90s. He wasn’t a national superstar, but he was consistent- 114 games, 8.1 points, and 4.3 rebounds per outing. After college, he turned to coaching and started influencing the next generation, including his son, on and off the court.

On the other side, there’s Sabrina Torres, Carter’s mom. She’s a professional sign language interpreter and comes from a proud Latino heritage. But what makes her background extra special is her connection to the deaf community. Sabrina grew up as a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), and her parents- Mike “Doc” Torres and Shelly Freed, are legends in their own right. Doc is in the USA Deaf Basketball Hall of Fame, and Shelly’s been an educator at the California School for the Deaf for years.

Together, D’Cean and Sabrina raised Carter in a bilingual, bicultural, and truly unique household. Carter was learning. Watching his dad coach, and absorbing lessons from two different cultural worlds. He’s said it best himself: “For me, I’m just trying to represent everything as well as I can… Latino community, the deaf community, Riverside, California… along with the African-American community as well.” That’s not just talk- it’s real life for him.

Does Carter Bryant have any siblings?

Yep, and it turns out the athletic gene runs strong in the Bryant household. Carter has two sisters and a baby brother, and his oldest sister, Cydnee, is already making a name for herself in sports. She’s in the Class of 2026 and is currently ranked No. 37 on ESPN/HoopGurlz for basketball. But that’s not all.. Cydnee’s a two-sport phenom who dominates in both volleyball and hoops. She averaged 21.7 points and 16.8 rebounds on the hardwood, and posted a .450 hitting percentage on the volleyball court. That’s rare air.

Cydnee’s trophy shelf is stacking up fast. She was just named Inland Empire Varsity Girls Athlete of the Year for 2024–25 and has a list of college offers that’s only getting longer. The youngest sister, Carsyn, is also carving her path in volleyball at Centennial High. And then there’s Lincoln- the baby of the family, still in his toddler years. Too early to tell if he’s got a jumper yet, but knowing this family, don’t be shocked if we’re talking about another Bryant sibling in 2040.

This isn’t just a sports family- it’s a community of competitors, all grinding, all pushing. And behind their success is a network of relatives, coaches, and educators that goes far beyond highlight reels. From rides to tournaments, to family dinners where three sports seasons are being juggled, the Bryants aren’t chasing legacy- they’re living it already.