Is Chet Holmgren Playing Tonight vs Hawks? Latest Update on Thunder Star’s Injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder are riding high with a perfect 2-0 record, but their road trip to Atlanta comes with a big question mark hanging over their star center. The Thunder opened their season against the Rockets, winning by a point, and then by 6 points against last year’s final opponent, the Pacers. But after two thrilling double-overtime wins to start the season, the team now faces a challenging matchup against the Hawks while dealing with a significant number of injured players, including Chet Holmgren.

Chet Holmgren is listed as available for Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks after being listed as questionable for lower back soreness. The 7-foot-1 center battled through the discomfort during Thursday’s double overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers, recording 15 points and 12 rebounds across 39 minutes of action.

The 23-year-old forward has been a key contributor through Oklahoma City’s first two games of the season, averaging 21.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest. His season debut against Houston saw him post an impressive 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting before fouling out in the double overtime thriller. The Gonzaga product struggled with his shooting touch against Indiana, connecting on just 4-of-12 attempts from the field, including 0-of-6 from three-point range. But the Thunder has other things to worry about than just Chet.

The Thunder’s injury report is notably lengthy for this early in the season. Several key players are confirmed to be unavailable for the game in Atlanta. Alex Caruso remains in the NBA’s concussion protocol and is out. Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe are also out with their respective injuries. Along with Holmgren, guard Cason Wallace is also listed as questionable for the game due to a knee sprain. This leaves the team potentially missing multiple key defenders.

The Atlanta Hawks have their own injury concerns to monitor. Kristaps Porzingis is questionable after missing the previous game with flu-like symptoms. Rookie Zaccharie Risacher is also questionable as he deals with an ankle injury.

OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks predicted lineups

The predicted starting lineups for both teams are expected to look like this, though they could change before the game begins.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Trae Young Luguentz Dort Dyson Daniels Aaron Wiggins Zaccharie Risacher Chet Holmgren Jalen Johnson Isaiah Hartenstein Kristaps Porzingis*

Where to watch the Thunder vs the Hawks game?

Fans can tune in to catch all the action using the following details.

Date: Saturday, October 25th

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast on NBA TV and FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma.

Predictions for tonight’s Thunder vs Hawks

Despite the injury challenges, the Oklahoma City Thunder are considered the favorites to win this game. The team will be leaning heavily on the hot hand of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is coming off a career-high 55-point performance. However, the Hawks are playing at home and are looking to build momentum after their first win. Ultimately, the prediction is for the Oklahoma City Thunder to secure their third consecutive victory, but do let us know your thoughts, too.