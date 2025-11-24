Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? Cavs vs Raptors Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (Nov. 24)

The Cleveland Cavaliers head north to face the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in a crucial Eastern Conference showdown. Both teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back, with the Cavs coming off a win over the Clippers and the Raptors extending their hot streak with a victory against the Nets. The big question on everyone’s mind is whether Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell will suit up as Cleveland looks to finally solve a Toronto team that they have already beaten this season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against the Raptors?

Donovan Mitchell is expected to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Toronto Raptors. The team has not yet submitted its official injury report for the second night of the back-to-back, but betting odds and his recent availability suggest he will be in the lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell played in both ends of the Cavaliers’ two other back-to-back sets this season, only sitting out one game in November for rest. His presence is a key reason the Cavaliers are slight road favorites for this matchup. Mitchell is in the midst of an All-NBA caliber season, averaging 30.8 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. He is coming off a dominant 37-point performance in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Teammate De’Andre Hunter also praised Mitchell’s consistent excellence. “That’s the Don I’m used to seeing,” Hunter said. “He’s one of the dudes that you see almost every night with some spectacular plays or some scoring output.” Mitchell’s ability to generate offense will be critical for a Cavaliers team dealing with several other absences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors injury report for Nov. 24

The Cleveland Cavaliers will rest Darius Garland due to injury management. De’Andre Hunter and Jarett Allen are also listed out for tonight’s matchup. Sam Merrill remains out with a hand injury, whereas Craig Porter Jr. is out due to a hamstring injury. Then Dean Wade is listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Toronto Raptors have also not released their official report, but RJ Barrett, who suffered a right knee sprain, is out of this matchup. Center Jakob Poeltl was rested for that game due to lower back tightness, but is expected to return against the Cavaliers.

The final injury reports for both teams will be crucial for understanding the full scope of available players. The Raptors will need to adjust their rotation if Barrett is unable to go, relying more on their bench contributors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for Cavs vs Raptors for Nov. 24

Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors Donovan Mitchell Immanuel Quickley Jaylon Tyson Brandon Ingram Tyrese Proctor Scottie Barnes Evan Mobley Sandro Mamukelashvili Lonzo Ball Jakob Poeltl

These lineups are projections based on latest injury reports and recent rotations.

Where to watch the Cavs vs Raptors game?

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be televised on Peacock and FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. Live streaming is available via the Peacock platform and the FanDuel Sports App.

Game preview and what to expect

The Toronto Raptors enter this game as one of the league’s hottest teams, riding a seven-game winning streak and holding a 12-5 record. They have already defeated the Cavaliers twice this season, winning 112-101 on October 31 and 126-113 on November 13. Toronto’s offense has been efficient, ranking fifth in the table with 121 points per game, while its defense has been equally stout during this successful stretch.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, at 12-6, have won two straight and four of their last five games. They will need a huge night from Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, who are averaging 30.8 and 18.9 points per game, respectively.

The key matchup will be in the paint, where Mobley will battle with Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and the returning Jakob Poeltl. The Raptors’ ability to share the ball, leading to 30.4 assists per game, will test a Cavaliers defense missing several key pieces.

Given the Raptors’ current form, their home court advantage, and the Cavaliers’ extensive injury report, the prediction is for the Toronto Raptors to secure their eighth consecutive victory. Their depth and consistent performance on both ends of the floor should prove too much for a short-handed Cleveland team to overcome.