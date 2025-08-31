Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Today? Where to Watch Greece vs Georgia EuroBasket 2025 Game in USA

Some players walk into the gym. Giannis Antetokounmpo storms it like a hurricane. The moment he laces up, you know something mind-blowing is about to happen. Today, EuroBasket fans are circling one question in bold: Is the Greek Freak actually suiting up, after sitting out a game against Cyprus on August 30?

This is not the first time Europe has waited on Giannis. His EuroBasket history is full of flashes from 2015, 2019, and 2022, each run teasing what could be if he stayed healthy and had the right squad around him. And every time, there’s been a sense that Giannis has unfinished business with this tournament.

Well, wait no more, Greece-loyalists, the Greek Freak is back, and the wait is over. After sitting out against Cyprus for planned rest, Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play today when Greece faces Georgia in Limassol. No injury, no setback, just pure strategy. Head coach Vassilis Spanoulis wants him fresh for a game that matters.

That strategy became obvious on August 28. Giannis shredded Italy with 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting, adding six rebounds, two blocks, and a few jaw-droppers that belong on a highlight reel. Greece didn’t need him against Cyprus the next day, and the federation made it clear that the goal is September in Riga, not August in Limassol.

Still, fans were restless. When Antetokounmpo rests, the conversation never rests. Social media lit up with speculation, but Spanoulis was quick to settle nerves, as this is about load management, not a medical report. With five group games crammed into eight days, the staff isn’t risking burnout. And now?

Today’s the payoff. Giannis is back in uniform, and the showdown between Greece and Georgia tips off at 8 a.m. ET, streaming live on Courtside 1891, FIBA’s official platform.

Courtside 1891 is the exclusive home for EuroBasket coverage in the U.S. available via the website, mobile app, or through DAZN, which carries the Courtside feed. For casual fans, a day pass works fine. For die-hards, the Max Annual Pass unlocks every EuroBasket game, plus other FIBA competitions. But there’s one little detail that makes this EuroBasket special.

What Giannis’ presence means for Greece

Giannis isn’t doing this alone. His brother Kostas Antetokounmpo is also part of the Greek national team. Family on the floor has always been central to how Giannis approaches the game. Whether it’s playing alongside Thanasis with the Milwaukee Bucks or celebrating titles with his brothers, the Antetokounmpos treat basketball like a bloodline.

And for Greece, that matters. Chemistry is hard to measure on a stat sheet, but when Giannis shares the floor with his brother, there’s an intangible energy. You can feel it in the way he celebrates, the way he sets screens, and the way he pushes in transition. And well, also in the way he scores, as he put up 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in 67 NBA games last season, while carrying Greece through Olympic qualifying.

It’s also a reminder of his journey. From Sepolia, Athens, to EuroBasket stardom, to an NBA championship with Milwaukee… the arc of Giannis’ career has always looped back to family. This isn’t just national pride anymore. It’s rather personal.

Back on the NBA side, Milwaukee has its eyes on this, too. Antetokounmpo’s contract situation, he signed an extension in 2023 that runs through 2026 with a player option, means the Bucks want him healthy and hungry when October rolls around. But this summer, the focus is on Europe. And every time Giannis dominates here, it adds another layer to his legacy. What does it mean for Greece?

Everything. With Antetokounmpo in the lineup, they shift from competitive to dangerous. He bends defenses, forces double teams, and opens lanes for shooters like Kostas Papanikolaou and Tyler Dorsey. His presence alone changes scouting reports. Against Georgia, it will be a test.

Georgia upset Spain earlier in the tournament, proving they’re no pushover. But with Giannis on the floor, Greece has an anchor and the kind of gravity that flips games. For fans in the U.S., the answer is simple: yes, Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing today, and yes, you can watch it.

EuroBasket 2025 is officially cooking. Stakes are world-class. And when Giannis steps between those lines today, everything tilts existentially. Will he annihilate mismatches? Will chemistry with Kostas trigger something transcendent? Or will the lost Euro trip rewards ripple into Bucks training camp? Greece vs Georgia will be a statement, to say the least.