Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Bucks vs Pistons Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (Nov. 22)

The Milwaukee Bucks face a major challenge at home tonight as they host the Central Division-leading Detroit Pistons after three straight losses. Detroit enters the matchup with an impressive eleven-game winning streak, playing with confidence on both ends. The Bucks, meanwhile, are trying to halt a three-game slip and stay above the five-hundred pct mark. It sets up a high-stakes divisional matchup with momentum on the line, and all depends on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s availability for the Bucks tonight.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Pistons?

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in Saturday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The star forward is recovering from a low-grade left groin strain. This injury occurred during the Bucks’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 17. The team has confirmed he is expected to be sidelined for one to two weeks.

Coach Doc Rivers has described the diagnosis as “good news” in the grand scheme, noting that groin injuries can often be much more severe. The team will certainly be cautious with his return to avoid any further issues.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons injury report for Nov. 22

The Milwaukee Bucks have three players officially listed out for this contest. Alongside Antetokounmpo, forward Taurean Prince remains out indefinitely following neck surgery. Guard Kevin Porter Jr. is also sidelined after undergoing surgery for a right knee meniscus injury. His recovery is projected to last through the end of this month.

The Detroit Pistons enter the game with a much cleaner bill of health. Veterans Tobias Harris and Jaden Ivey are both marked as questionable. Harris is dealing with a right ankle sprain, while Ivey’s status is related to his return to competition reconditioning. On the other hand, Marcus Sasser is out with a right hip impingement.

Predicted lineups for Bucks vs Pistons for Nov. 22

Milwaukee Bucks Detroit Pistons Ryan Rollins Cade Cunningham AJ Green Ausar Thompson Gary Trent Jr. Duncan Robinson Kyle Kuzma Isaiah Stewart Myles Turner Jalen Duren

Where to watch the Bucks vs Pistons game?

Date: November 22, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

Where to Watch: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Game preview and what to expect

This game is a classic clash between a team riding high and one searching for momentum. The Pistons have built their success on a foundation of strong defense, ranking second in the league in that category. Their offense is powered by Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 27.3 points and 9.9 assists per game. Center Jalen Duren adds a powerful inside presence, averaging a double-double, scoring 20.6 points and 11.9 rebounds respectively.

The Bucks will rely heavily on guard Ryan Rollins to lead their offense in Giannis’s absence. Rollins is averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 assists this season. Then there’s Bobby Portis, who has stepped up his scoring to 10.5 points per contest over his last ten games and is hitting 52.5% from the field.

But given the Pistons’ current form, their defensive strength, and the absence of Milwaukee’s best player, they are the clear favorite to extend their winning streak. The Bucks have historically dominated this matchup, winning the last thirteen meetings, but the circumstances heavily favor Detroit tonight. Prediction: Pistons win.