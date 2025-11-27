Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Bucks vs. Heat Injury Report, Where To Watch NBA Cup & More (Nov. 26)

The Milwaukee Bucks head south to face the Miami Heat in a crucial NBA Cup group stage game tonight. This is a matchup of two teams heading in completely opposite directions, with the Heat riding a five-game winning streak while the Bucks are desperate to snap a five-game skid. But the biggest question hanging over this contest involves the health of Milwaukee’s superstar. Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Heat?

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Heat?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat, per The Athletic‘s Eric Nehm. He is dealing with a left adductor strain that he suffered back on November 17th against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The injury has caused him to miss the last three games, all of which the Bucks have lost.

Antetokounmpo’s status will likely be a game time decision. The team’s head coach, Doc Rivers, initially believed the injury would not be a long term setback for the two time MVP and revealed that Antetokounmpo had recently completed a full pre-game workout without any hiccups.

Bucks vs. Heat injury report for Nov. 26

The Milwaukee Bucks have three players on their injury report for this game. Along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team will be without two other key contributors. Kevin Porter Jr. remains out as he recovers from right meniscus surgery. Taurean Prince is also out indefinitely following neck surgery.

The Miami Heat have a lengthy list of players with questionable statuses. Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Andrew Wiggins, and Dru Smith are all listed as questionable with various hip injuries. Terry Rozier also remains out of the lineup. However, good news for Miami is that Norman Powell is considered probable to play with a left groin strain.

Predicted lineups for Bucks vs. Heat for Nov. 26

The predicted starting lineups for both teams are built around their current injury situations. For the Bucks, this means preparing for a potential absence of their best player, while the Heat hope to welcome back a key scorer.

Where to watch the Bucks vs. Heat game?

Date: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be televised on FanDuel Sports Network Sun in South Florida and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. Streaming options include Fubo and the NBA App.

Match preview and what to expect

This game features a stark contrast between one of the league’s hottest teams and one that is struggling immensely. The Miami Heat own the best defensive rating in the entire NBA at 101.1. They also lead the league in scoring, putting up 123.9 points per game. They recently welcomed back Tyler Herro, who scored 24 points in his season debut.

Imago Oct 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have the second worst offensive rating in the league at 105.1. They are also near the bottom of the league in defensive rating. Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team loses its leader in points, rebounds, and assists. Ryan Rollins has been a bright spot, averaging 18.2 points and 6 assists. Given the Heat’s dominant form and the Bucks’ key injuries, Miami is the predicted winner tonight.