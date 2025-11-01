Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? Bucks vs Kings Injury Report, Where To Watch & More (11/1)

The Milwaukee Bucks aim to build on their impressive 4-1 start as they host the struggling Sacramento Kings, who have stumbled to a 1-4 record. Aside from a slip-up against Cleveland, Milwaukee has notched key wins over teams like the Warriors and Knicks. Yet, the spotlight tonight is on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s health, as the superstar forward missed the last game with a knee issue. The question: Will Giannis suit up tonight?

Sadly, Giannis Antetokounmpo is again listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. He is dealing with a left knee issue, which kept him out of Milwaukee’s previous contest against the Golden State Warriors.

The two-time MVP was a late scratch from Thursday’s contest after being listed as probable, catching even Bucks coach Doc Rivers off guard, who learned of the change moments before tip-off. Still, Milwaukee rose to the occasion, defeating the Warriors 120-110 behind a balanced team effort. As they prepare for Saturday’s matchup, the Bucks remain hopeful their superstar forward will return to anchor the lineup once again.

Imago January 25, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: Giannis Antetokounmpo 34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during their regular season NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday January 25, 2025 at Intuit Dome Arena in Inglewood, California. Clippers defeat Bucks, 127-117. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20250125_zaa_p124_038 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

The Milwaukee Bucks have one more player on their injury report for Saturday’s game apart from Giannis. Kevin Porter Jr. is out as he recovers from a right knee meniscus injury that requires a minor procedure. Porter Jr. suffered his injury during return-to-play training and is expected to miss approximately four weeks. The guard has been sidelined since suffering an initial ankle sprain during the team’s opening night victory over Washington. The Sacramento Kings also face injury concerns heading into the game.

Malik Monk is out for personal reasons, while Keegan Murray remains sidelined with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. Nique Clifford is questionable with a hamstring issue that has already caused him to miss four consecutive games.

Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings predicted lineups

Milwaukee Bucks Sacramento Kings Ryan Rollins (G) Dennis Schroder (G) AJ Green (G) Russell Westbrook (G) Gary Trent Jr. (F) Zach LaVine (F) Giannis Antetokounmpo (F) DeMar DeRozan (F) Myles Turner (C) Domantas Sabonis (C)

Where to watch the Bucks vs the Kings game?

Date: Saturday, November 1

Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time

Where to Watch: TV: FanDuel Sports Network – Wisconsin, and for Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Predictions for tonight’s Bucks vs Kings

The Milwaukee Bucks enter as clear favorites in their home matchup against the Sacramento Kings. With a 4-1 record and three straight wins at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee has built solid early momentum. In contrast, the Kings have fallen to 1-4 after three consecutive losses, including their latest to the Chicago Bulls. Sacramento’s issues run deep, ranking last in the league in rebounds per game.

Even if Giannis Antetokounmpo remains sidelined, Milwaukee’s potent offense gives them a clear edge. The Bucks average 121.8 points per game, ranking seventh in the NBA, and continue to find production from across the roster. Ryan Rollins demonstrated that depth with a standout 32-point effort in their win over Golden State, proving Milwaukee’s strength extends well beyond its superstar presence. Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below!