Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Traded to The Knicks? Fact Checking Viral Post After Social Media Move

A social media purge by a frustrated NBA superstar has sent the rumor mill into a frenzy, but the truth behind the viral claim is simpler than it seems. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has not been traded. A fake post from a meme account sparked widespread discussion, but the real story involves his recent online activity and the Bucks’ ongoing struggles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What Happened with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Social Media Purge?

On Tuesday, fans noticed Giannis Antetokounmpo had wiped most of the content from his Instagram and X accounts. This occurred one day after the Bucks lost to the Washington Wizards, who own the worst record in the Eastern Conference. The only team-related posts he kept were from the Bucks’ 2021 NBA championship and their 2024 NBA Cup victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

His X biography was also changed to simply read “NBA athlete,” removing any mention of the Milwaukee Bucks. His Instagram profile picture was updated to show him in a Greece national team uniform. This digital cleanup sent immediate shockwaves through the Bucks fanbase, sparking intense speculation about his future.

Imago January 25, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: Giannis Antetokounmpo 34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during their regular season NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday January 25, 2025 at Intuit Dome Arena in Inglewood, California. Clippers defeat Bucks, 127-117. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20250125_zaa_p124_038 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

This is not the first time a social media move by Antetokounmpo has caused a stir. In February 2025, he posted and quickly deleted a tweet featuring red and white colours, which fans linked to teams like the Miami Heat or Chicago Bulls. The recent activity feels more substantial because it involves removing years of team-specific content.

ADVERTISEMENT

The purge follows a period of clear frustration from the two-time MVP. The Milwaukee Bucks have lost eight of their last nine games, falling to a 9- 13 record. After a recent loss, Antetokounmpo stressed the need for a team-first approach. “Nobody should have a personal agenda,” he said. “Worry only about winning mentality, winning mindset.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Is There a Knicks Trade on the Table for Giannis?

Trade speculation linking Giannis Antetokounmpo to the New York Knicks is not new. In October, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the Bucks received trade inquiries from several teams, including the Knicks, after rumours swirled about Antetokounmpo’s future. Discussions between the Bucks and Knicks took place over the summer when Antetokounmpo expressed interest in New York if a split occurred.

Those talks did not progress far. The Knicks depleted most of their future draft capital in trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, leaving them with a weak offer for a superstar. ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, a noted Knicks fan, has been vocal about his desire for the team to acquire Antetokounmpo. “I wouldn’t hesitate,” Smith said on a podcast. “You know why? Because I’m gonna have a chance to get to the finals every year with Giannis.”

A theoretical trade package from New York would likely need to include Bridges, other key players like Miles McBride, and multiple first-round picks to match salary and entice Milwaukee. The financial mechanics are extremely complex, especially with the NBA’s second apron rules limiting team flexibility. The Knicks are also pressed against a hard salary cap with very little room to manoeuvre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fact-Checking the Viral Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Claim

The specific claim that went viral originated from a meme account on Instagram called @fraudsports. The post featured a fabricated graphic designed to look like a breaking news alert from reporter Shams Charania. The text on the image read, “Giannis has been traded to the New York Knicks in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Miles Mcbride, Sean Combs and 3 first round picks.”

This post is completely false. There has been no official reporting from credible NBA insiders like Shams Charania or any major sports news outlet about a trade happening on December 2nd or 3rd. The account’s name, “fraudsports,” and its caption directing users to follow for “NBA Memes” clearly indicate its satirical intent.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fraud Sports (@fraudsports) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The post gained traction because it played into existing, real-world rumours and the palpable anxiety of Bucks fans after the social media purge. It serves as a reminder to always check the source of dramatic NBA news, especially during a period of team struggle for a superstar. No legitimate trade talks are currently reported to be active between the Bucks and Knicks.

The Bucks’ next game is Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons at home. Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play, as he is not listed on any injury report. His performance and demeanour in that game will be closely watched for any signs of discontent.

What Bucks and Knicks Fans Are Saying

The reaction on social media has been a mix of panic, humour, and resignation. Many Bucks fans expressed fear of losing their homegrown superstar due to the team’s poor performance and coaching. “I would hate to lose him due to terrible coaching,” wrote one fan on X, acknowledging the difficult situation.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 23, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Other Bucks supporters adopted a more pragmatic view, noting that any trade would bring a massive return of players and picks to start a rebuild. Knicks fans, meanwhile, engaged in hopeful fantasy about teaming Antetokounmpo with Jalen Brunson. “Welcome to the Knicks, Giannis,” one user tweeted in response to the social media news.

The overarching sentiment is that the current Bucks roster, despite having the league’s best three-point percentage at 41%, is not a contender. This reality makes the speculation feel more urgent to fans in both cities. The loss to the three-win Wizards was cited repeatedly as a new low point that could push Antetokounmpo toward demanding a change.

Will Giannis Stay a Buck or Force a Trade?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is under contract with the Milwaukee Bucks through the 2027 28 season. He has a player option worth $62.8 million for that final year, meaning he could become a free agent in the summer of 2027 if he declines it. He has not requested a trade, and the Bucks have given no indication they are looking to move him.

However, his own words have kept the possibility alive. At media day in September, he confirmed a report that he was “open-minded” over the summer about his long-term fit. “I want to be in a team that gives me a chance to win a championship,” Antetokounmpo stated. The Bucks have not advanced past the first round of the playoffs since their 2021 title.

The NBA trade deadline is on February 5, 2026. If the Bucks cannot improve their record and show convincing progress, pressure will mount on the franchise to consider its options. Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 30.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists this season, performing at an MVP level despite the team’s losses. For now, he remains a Milwaukee Buck, but the clock is ticking for the front office to build a winner around him.