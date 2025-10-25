Is Jalen Suggs Playing Tonight vs Bulls? Latest Update on Magic Star’s Injury

The Orlando Magic are having an uncertain yet close opening this season. After winning against the Miami Heat by 4 points, they fell to the Atlanta Hawks by the same number of points. And tonight, as they set to finish their home stand against the Chicago Bulls, the team is making a cautious decision regarding Jalen Suggs, who played 19 and 17 minutes in the last two appearances.

Suggs has been officially ruled out for Saturday’s game to manage a left knee issue. The Magic confirmed that resting him is a precautionary measure following his return from arthroscopic surgery in January. In his last outing against the Hawks, Suggs added 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists, showing promise while underscoring the need for careful load management.

Well, the Orlando Magic number 4’s absence is not believed to be a long-term concern. But the Magic also have a second player listed on their injury report alongside Jalen Suggs. Forward Moritz Wagner has been ruled out as he continues his recovery from a left knee injury. He will not be available for the matchup.

This leaves Orlando without two rotational players for its final home game before they come back again on 7th November. While other players are expected to step into larger roles, the injury list isn’t too good for the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls are also dealing with significant injury issues of their own. Star guard Coby White remains out with a right calf strain. Big man Zach Collins is also sidelined with a left wrist fracture. Now let’s look at how the two teams will suit up.

Magic and Bulls predicted lineups

With the confirmed absences, the predicted starting lineups for both teams are projected as follows.

Orlando Magic Chicago Bulls Desmond Bane (PG) Tre Jones (PG) Tyus Jones (SG) Josh Giddey (SG) Franz Wagner (SF) Isaac Okoro (SF) Paolo Banchero (PF) Matas Buzelis (PF) Wendell Carter Jr. (C) Nikola Vucevic (C)

Where to watch the Orlando Magic vs the Chicago Bulls game?

Basketball fans can catch the game with these viewing details.

Date: Saturday, October 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

Predictions for tonight’s Magic vs Bulls

The Orlando Magic are looking to bounce back after a narrow loss last night, where a fourth-quarter lead slipped away. Playing at home in the Kia Center, they have a better chance to capitalize on the moment because the Bulls will play their first away game tonight.

But the Chicago Bulls, too, are motivated as they come off a season-opening win against the Detroit Pistons, led by Nikola Vucevic’s dominant 28-point, 14-rebound performance. So, expect it to be a good clash as both teams look to seal the points early in the season.