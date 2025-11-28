Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? Thunder vs Suns Injury Report, Where to Watch NBA Cup on Black Friday

The final night of NBA Cup group play delivers a heavyweight fight between two teams with flawless tournament records. The Oklahoma City Thunder, owners of the league’s best record at 18-1, host the surging Phoenix Suns, with both squads sitting at 3-0 in West Group A. The winner takes the group crown, turning a Black Friday showdown into a straight ticket to the knockout round. But there is good news for Thunder fans- their star might be back to shine again.

Is Jalen Williams playing tonight against the Suns in this NBA Cup matchup?

Jalen Williams is officially playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns. He has been removed from the injury report and will make his first appearance of the 2025-26 season. This marks his return after missing the Thunder’s first 19 games due to recovery from offseason wrist surgery.

One of the architects of OKC’s championship run, he underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments that he played through during the team’s championship run last spring. He also had a follow-up procedure in late October to remove a screw that was causing discomfort in his wrist.

Williams’ clearance comes after a gradual rehab process that kept him sidelined through November. According to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN, the team is expected to be patient with his reintegration, following a similar model to Chet Holmgren’s return from a lengthy absence last season.

Williams averaged 21.6 points per game last season and earned Third Team All-NBA and Second Team All-Defense honors. His presence elevates an already potent Thunder offense and strengthens their perimeter defense.

OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns injury report for Nov. 28

The Oklahoma City Thunder has three players ruled out for this game. Aaron Wiggins is out with a left adductor strain. Nikola Topic remains out as he recovers from testicular cancer surgery. Thomas Sorber is also out due to a torn ACL in his right knee.

The Phoenix Suns are dealing with several absences of their own. Grayson Allen is out with a right quadriceps contusion. Ryan Dunn is sidelined with a right wrist sprain. Jalen Green is out with a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

These injuries impact both teams’ rotational depth. The Thunder will miss Wiggins’ scoring off the bench, while the Suns are without key defensive contributors in Allen and Dunn. The availability of other role players will be crucial in a physically demanding contest.

Predicted lineups for Thunder vs Suns for Nov. 28

OKC Thunder Phoenix Suns Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG) Collin Gillespie (PG) Lu Dort (SG) Devin Booker (SG) Jalen Williams (SF) Dillon Brooks (SF) Chet Holmgren (PF) Royce O’Neale (PF) Isaiah Hartenstein (C) Mark Williams (C)

Where to watch the Thunder vs the Suns game?

Date: November 28, 2025

Time: 8:30 PM CT / 9:30 PM ET

Where to Watch: The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network. It can be streamed live on Fubo.

Match preview and what to expect

The Thunder ride a 10-game winning streak and boast the league’s best record at 18-1. They lead the NBA in point differential and have been dominant on both ends of the floor. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring over 32 points per game and is in the midst of a historic consecutive 20-point games streak.

The Suns have found their rhythm, winning 11 of their last 14 games. They own a top-10 defense and are 3-0 in NBA Cup group play. However, they have yet to secure a victory against a current top-four team in the Western Conference this season.

With Williams back, the Thunder’s firepower is overwhelming, even against a resilient Suns squad. Oklahoma City’s depth and home-court advantage should prevail. The prediction is for the Oklahoma City Thunder to win and secure their place in the knockout round.